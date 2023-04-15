Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Rylie Renee, daughter of Emily Hasty and Reynaldo Waire of Cohutta, March 26.
• Halo Alexander, son of Kimberly Aquiro and Alex Dunn of Dalton, March 23.
• Teresa Azalle, daughter of Kelsey and Ethan Bennett of Calhoun, March 23.
• Madison Jean, daughter of Kristen and Jonathan Cochran of Dalton, March 23.
• Kaydence Monroe, daughter of Ashley and Tyler Richter of Calhoun, March 23.
• Haxley Daniel River, son of Sebre Long and Coty Peace of Chatsworth, March 23.
• Lyra Raquel Zayas, daughter of Hope Pack and Neo Lance of Chatsworth, March 25.
• Archivaldo Ismael, son of Casey Lopez of Dalton, March 25.
• Brantley Reign, son of Kaitlyn Williams and Kobe Jeffery of Crandall, March 27.
• Layton Thomas, son of Kayla and Nathan Feluer of Dalton, March 27.
• Ismael, son of Jessia Ruiz and Daniel Lina of Dalton, March 27.
• Moren Louise, daughter of Allie and Jacob Stanley of Dalton, March 27.
• Cohen Joshua, son of Kelsey Holcomb of Calhoun, March 28.
• Kaiden Zane, son of Megan Phipps and Ethan Pampley of Chatsworth, March 28.
• Santiago Rafael, son of Evelyn Sanchez and Max Sanhueza of Dalton, March 28.
• LeLand Ray, son of Brandi Samples and Eric Pettyjohn of Rocky Face, March 28.
• Dutton Kyle, son of Brianna and Jordan Freeman of Dalton, March 28.
• Sebastian, son of Diana Sermeno and Santiago Guzman of Dalton, March 28.
• Giavanna Lavae, daughter of Yesenia Avila and Gabriel Austin of Dalton, March 29.
• Tate Hampton, son of Madison and Will Clark of Dalton, March 29.
• Dafne Petra, daughter of Maria Lopez Miguel and Francisco Francisco Pascual of Dalton, March 29.
• Billie Rayann, daughter of Kaitlin Sizemore and Scotty Voyles of Rocky Face, March 30.
• Ezra Moon, son of Maggie and Ricky Salaices of Chatsworth, March 30.
• Leah Cassandra Grace, daughter of Faith Hobgood and Christopher Reece of Dalton, March 31.
• Dainelys, daughter of Dalmar Castro Menes and Guillermo Borrego Amaro of Dalton, March 31.
