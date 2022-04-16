Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Athena Cyrene, daughter of Kya Mcleod and Robert Silvers of Dalton, March 25.
• Clyde Clay, son of Susan Berry and Chandler Officer of Dalton, March 25.
• Haylee-Jo Renee, daughter of Stephanie and Marvin Gross of Dalton, March 26.
• Lillyana Faye, daughter of Brianna Reed and Rocky Beck of Chatsworth, March 28.
• Delilah Faith Ann, daughter of Memorie Pierce and Harley Swallows of Chatsworth, March 28.
• Katrina Rae, daughter of Angel and Matthew Hightower of Dalton, March 28.
• Holden Louis, son of Rose and Matthew Thomas of Dalton, March 29.
• Joshua Kenneth, son of Candice and Joshua Sisk of Chatsworth, March 29.
• Rose Marie, daughter of Esther and Ryan Hamrick of Rocky Face, March 30.
• Jace Nathaniel Ronald, son of Haley Buckner and James Pruett of Ellijay, March 30.
• Waylon Reed, son of Taylor and Austin Edwards of Dalton, March 30.
• Delilah Keani, daughter of Antonia Serrano and Luis Garcia of Dalton, March 30.
• Eli Anthony Scott, son of Andrea and Randy Anderson of Dalton, April 1.
• Vincent Izan Ezra, son of Hope and Gerardo Gonzalez of Dalton, April 1.
• Janelle Amandy, daughter of Amanda and Juan Vigil of Dalton, April 1.
• Addyson Joe, daughter of Sierra Southern and Jacob Muncy of Dalton, April 1.
• Brentley David, son of Megan and Jacob Ware of Ellijay, April 2.
• Noah, son of Mayra Alejandra Gutierrez of Dalton, April 2.
• Nova Amani, daughter of Letia Ramsey and Marcus Townsend of Cohutta, April 3.
