Birth announcements

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Athena Cyrene, daughter of Kya Mcleod and Robert Silvers of Dalton, March 25.

• Clyde Clay, son of Susan Berry and Chandler Officer of Dalton, March 25.

• Haylee-Jo Renee, daughter of Stephanie and Marvin Gross of Dalton, March 26.

• Lillyana Faye, daughter of Brianna Reed and Rocky Beck of Chatsworth, March 28.

• Delilah Faith Ann, daughter of Memorie Pierce and Harley Swallows of Chatsworth, March 28.

• Katrina Rae, daughter of Angel and Matthew Hightower of Dalton, March 28.

• Holden Louis, son of Rose and Matthew Thomas of Dalton, March 29.

• Joshua Kenneth, son of Candice and Joshua Sisk of Chatsworth, March 29.

• Rose Marie, daughter of Esther and Ryan Hamrick of Rocky Face, March 30.

• Jace Nathaniel Ronald, son of Haley Buckner and James Pruett of Ellijay, March 30.

• Waylon Reed, son of Taylor and Austin Edwards of Dalton, March 30.

• Delilah Keani, daughter of Antonia Serrano and Luis Garcia of Dalton, March 30.

• Eli Anthony Scott, son of Andrea and Randy Anderson of Dalton, April 1.

• Vincent Izan Ezra, son of Hope and Gerardo Gonzalez of Dalton, April 1.

• Janelle Amandy, daughter of Amanda and Juan Vigil of Dalton, April 1.

• Addyson Joe, daughter of Sierra Southern and Jacob Muncy of Dalton, April 1.

• Brentley David, son of Megan and Jacob Ware of Ellijay, April 2.

• Noah, son of Mayra Alejandra Gutierrez of Dalton, April 2.

• Nova Amani, daughter of Letia Ramsey and Marcus Townsend of Cohutta, April 3.

