Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Karl Wayne, son of Claudia and Karl Wayne Crane II of Dalton, March 9.
• Savannah Brooke, daughter of Melania and Brian Simmons of Cohutta, March 9.
• Denaly Keidy, daughter of Diana Rangel and Wilber Ramirez of Dalton, March 9.
• Matteo, son of Petra and Francisco Ramirez of Dalton, March 10.
• Isabella, daughter of Olivia Rosenda and Ramon Cordova of Chatsworth, March 10.
• Rodney Jacob, son of Hannah Byrd and Rodney Cantrell of Dalton, March 11.
• Luca, son of Ana Murino and Missael Fraire of Dalton, March 11.
• Camila, daughter of Maria and Ismael Garcia of Dalton, March 12.
• Jon Parker, son of Samantha and Preston Reynolds of Dalton, March 13.
• Arizbeth Dávila, daughter of Vicky Rodriguez and Jonathan Dávila of Dalton, March 15.
• Max-Emilio, son of Sendy and Hezron Carrillo of Dalton, March 15.
• Arya Jean, daughter of Alexis Croy and Kyle Sparks of Chatsworth, March 16.
• Lillian Murphy, daughter of Sophie and Benjamin Ranieri of Ringgold, March 16.
• Shelby Marie, daughter of Madelin and David Shook of Chatsworth, March 16.
• Waylon Edward Brent, son of Elizabeth Langston and Austin Coffee of Dalton, March 17.
• Vamira Xiomara, daughter of Lucila Lotiffhs of Dalton, March 17.
• River Michael, son of Stephanie and Patrick Denton of Tunnel Hill, March 17.
• Paisley Skye, daughter of Heather and Chris Anderson of Dalton, March 18.
• Eliza Josephine, daughter of Norma and Josesph Barragan of Dalton, March 18.
• Avril Emilia, daghter of Maria Guadalupe Valle and Reyes Daniel Tierrablanca Oro of Dalton, March 18.
• RA, daughter of Jewelleigh Marlow and Dre Keener of Talking Rock, March 18.
