Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Huxlee Sett, son of Reagan McClure and Strike Bates of Dalton, March 31.
• Sebastain, son of Veronica Hernandez and Javier Aguilar of Dalton, March 31.
• Lyda Mae, daughter of Meagen Shepard and Warren Shepard of Rocky Face, April 3.
• Wesson Strat, son of Ora Sutton and Chris Taylor of Dalton, April 4.
• Anthony Wade Eugene, son of Samantha and Anthony Massey of Chatsworth, April 4.
• Gunnar Michael, son of Samantha Teems and Johnathan Smart of Dalton, April 5.
• Jaziel Xavier, son of Margarita Orellana Jacobo and Jorge Luis Guijon of Dalton, April 5.
• Laken Noah, son of Makayla Standridge and Travis Roberts of Dalton, April 6.
• Nora Blayke, daughter of Hayley Rogers and Charvas Davis of Rocky Face, April 6.
• Shiloh Xavier, son of Catilyn and Sherman Howze of Dalton, April 6.
• Caleb, son of Grecelym Leal Flores and Luis Cordero Mazzillo of Dalton, April 7.
• Giselle Wendy, daughter of Angelita Nichols and Brian Garcia of Dalton, April 7.
• Melody Alexis, daugher of Stephanie and Patrick Denton of Dalton, April 7.
• John Sebastain, son of Raven Broom and Chase Keith of Rock Spring, April 8.
• Keontae Latres, son of Emonie Washington and Keontae Farrar of Dalton, April 9.
