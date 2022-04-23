Birth announcements

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Jose Luis, son of Maribel Perez Reynoso and Jose Loarca of Chatsworth, April 1.

• Rolando Gael, son of Jazmin Luna and Rolando Hernandez of Dalton, April 4.

• Chandler Rae, daughter of Alex and Hutch Smith of Ringgold, April 4.

• Isabella Charley-Renee, daughter of Lauren and James Johnson of Dalton, April 5.

• Jasper Lee, son of Cecilia and Joey Argo of Dalton, April 5.

• Asher Lynnox, son of Haley and Joshua Harris of Chatsworth, April 7.

• Sara Ivy, daughter of Sydney Bennett and Alex Reynolds of Dalton, April 8.

• Jackson Oliver, son of Courtney and Jacqueline Hayes of Fort Oglethorpe, April 8.

• Valeria, daughter of Fatima Gonzalez and Jovany Mendez of Dalton, April 9.

• Santiago Dario, son of Ana Cisneros and Dario Gutierrez of Norcross, April 10.

