Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Dean Andres Ventura, daughter of Zuleika Rivera and Darlyn Andres Ventura Martinez of Dalton, April 7.
• Elijah Beau, son of Christina Hingosa and William Hanson of Dalton, April 8.
• Aleeyah Rose, daughter of Vanessa Trana and Angel Rivera of Dalton, April 8.
• Layne Lyric Phoenix, son of Dava and A. Scott Goodson of Chatsworth, April 8.
• Kathryn Marie, daughter of Alyssa and Williams Norris of Chatsworth, April 8.
• SarahMae, daughter of Ally and Randall Evans of Dalton, April 8.
• Lucian Benjamin, son of Sarah Horne and Concio Fraire of Dalton, April 8.
• Marvel Sage, daughter of Elizabeth and Clifford Mays of Dalton, April 8.
• Lukas Jose, son of Sandi and Martin Moreno of Tunnel Hill, April 9.
• Penelope Rose, daughter of Savannah and James Doane of Calhoun, April 9.
• Elora Dae, daughter of Dessi and Michael Floyd of Dalton, April 9.
• Zoey Elaine, daughter of Brooke and Alex Spence of Chatsworth, April 9.
• Elowen Jane, daughter of Lauryn and Charles Baxter of Chatsworth, April 10.
• Leonell Navarvo, son of Rachel Watts and Elias Araiza of Rocky Face, April 10.
• Ayden, son of Anahi Moreno and Hector TreJo of Dalton, April 11.
• Henry Cooper, son of Kaitlyn and Dustin Blevins of Rocky Face, April 13.
• Chandler Reid, son of Bethanie Cochran and Elijah Findlay of Rocky Face, April 13.
