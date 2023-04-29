Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Aaron Alejandro, son of Karen and Andres Pimentel of Dalton, April 10.
• Jalenn Alexis, son of Breanna Gutierrez and Johnn Figueroa of Dalton, April 10.
• Enoch Santiago, son of Maria Valeria Hurtado of Dalton, April 11.
• Sophia Nayeli, daughter of Maria Esparza and Jose Miranda of Dalton, April 11.
• Betty Alijean, daughter of Jennifer and Jonathan Mulkey of Resaca, April 12.
• Eastin James, son of Kaylee Sierra Johnson of Dalton, April 12.
• Kaylee Danielle Ruth, daughter of Alyssa Johnson and Joseph Myers of Dalton, April 13.
• Jameson Sawyer, son of Alicia Witt and Cody Akins of Dalton, April 13.
• Madeleine Eloise, daughter of Courtney and Austin Williams of Chatsworth, April 13.
• Skylar Anne, daughter of Joanie and Bradley Pate of Dalton, April 14.
• Stefan Aziel, son of Natalie and Stefan Hernandez of Dalton, April 14.
• Felipe Ariel, son of Irma Manriquez and Felipe Patino of Dalton, April 16.
