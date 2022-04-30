Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Savannah Brooke, daughter of Melanie and Brian Simons of Cohutta, March 9.
• Adrian, son of Janet Paredes and Enrique Mendez of Dalton, April 8
• Felix Eduardo, son of Lisbeth Reyes Medrano and Eduardo Valdez of Dalton, April 11.
• Matteo Jacob, son of Sandra and Luis Flores of Rocky Face, April 13.
• Angelina Zoey, daughter of Karina Lopez and Eddie Rodriguez of Dalton, April 13.
• Willia-Rose Raelynn, daughter of Jody and Greg Williams of Rocky Face, April 13.
• Annastasia Roylin, daughter of Jazmyn Kellett and Jacob Crew of Ringgold, April 14.
• Tyler Shane Lee, son of Natasha Davis and Tyler Sherlock of Dalton, April 14.
• Brianny Sofia, daughter of M. Yolanda Perez Morales and Severiano Diaz Morales of Dalton, April 14.
• Ezra Ezekiel, son of Britthany and Jose Ponce of Dalton, April 15.
• Mercey Mae, daughter of K’Driyona Love of Dalton, April 16.
