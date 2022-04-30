Birth announcements

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Savannah Brooke, daughter of Melanie and Brian Simons of Cohutta, March 9.

• Adrian, son of Janet Paredes and Enrique Mendez of Dalton, April 8

• Felix Eduardo, son of Lisbeth Reyes Medrano and Eduardo Valdez of Dalton, April 11.

• Matteo Jacob, son of Sandra and Luis Flores of Rocky Face, April 13.

• Angelina Zoey, daughter of Karina Lopez and Eddie Rodriguez of Dalton, April 13.

• Willia-Rose Raelynn, daughter of Jody and Greg Williams of Rocky Face, April 13.

• Annastasia Roylin, daughter of Jazmyn Kellett and Jacob Crew of Ringgold, April 14.

• Tyler Shane Lee, son of Natasha Davis and Tyler Sherlock of Dalton, April 14.

• Brianny Sofia, daughter of M. Yolanda Perez Morales and Severiano Diaz Morales of Dalton, April 14.

• Ezra Ezekiel, son of Britthany and Jose Ponce of Dalton, April 15.

• Mercey Mae, daughter of K’Driyona Love of Dalton, April 16.

