Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Santiago Esteban, son of Blanca and Josafat Rodriguez of Dalton, March 20.
• Memphis Glen, son of Brittany and Joshua May of Dalton, March 20.
• Naomi Chanel, daughter of Yuri Chavez and Jose Trejo-Rodriguez of Dalton, March 20.
• Adriel, son of Jazmin and Saul Fajardo of Dalton, March 21.
• Zamin, son of Koukab Rafi and Qasim Sheikh of Dalton, March 21.
• Luciano, son of Jessica Orellana and Andres Hernandez of Dalton, March 22.
• Kassius Blayze, son of Ashley and James Parker of Dalton, March 22.
• Layla Keiara, daughter of Xochitl Hernandez and Oscar Pena of Dalton, March 22.
• David Graham, son of Avalee and Scott Delay of Dalton, March 23.
• Jase Gerard, son of Samantha and Jason Keener of Rocky Face, March 23.
• Owen Luke, son of Mikayla Ponders and Kyle Parrish of Calhoun, March 23.
• Ivory Machelle, daughter of Jada Bryant and Nathan Hall of Chatsworth, March 23.
• McKinzie Lee, daughter of Tiffany and Walter Loyd of Chatsworth, March 23.
• Clayton Matthew, son of Taylor Sha and Brian Matthew Trout of Crandall, March 24.
• Victor Antonio, son of Aracely and Jose Antonio Hernandez of Dalton, March 24.
• Kasen Virgil, son of Kimberly and Barbara Sparks of Ranger, March 24.
• Mary Jane, daughter of Kimberly and Barbara Sparks of Ranger, March 24.
• Lucca Malaquias, son of Ruthann and Felipe Aguilar of Dalton, March 24.
• Waylon Lane, son of Tricia and Joshua Tussing of Chatsworth, March 24.
• Lola LaMae, daughter of Deleina Stines and Lamarr Smith of Dalton, March 24.
• Alexander Hernandez, son of Janett Gabriel and Alejandro Hernandez of Dalton, March 24.
• Michael Keelan, son of Brittany Clark and Michael McKenzie of Dalton, March 25.
• Mason Allen, son of Brittany Clark and Michael McKenzie of Dalton, March 25.
• Addyson Grace, daughter of Chelsey Saylor and Jacob Stringer of Chatsworth, March 25.
• Saniyah Elizabeth, daughter of Cecelia and Rodney Hagery of Tunnel Hill, March 25.
• Colson David Edward, son of Amanda LeAnne and Matthew Reece of Chatsworth, March 26.
• Madilyn Ada, daughter of Hana Beavers and Christopher Smith of Chatsworth, March 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.