Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Jackie Lee, son of Haley Ponders and Kalob Pack of Dalton, March 20.
• Alba Jhannalie, daughter of Nelissa Polanco of Dalton, March 21.
• Ellie Mae, daughter of Mallory and Charles Goswick of Chatsworth, March 21.
• Khover Avett, son of Kaylee and Trent Kiniry of Dalton, March 21.
• Gage Oliver, son of Kimberly and Adam Hawkins of Chatsworth, March 21.
• Aytana Isabella, daughter of Delfina Maldonado and Francisco Mena of Chatsworth, March 22.
• Jasmine Alexa, daughter of Norma Vasquez Hernandez and Israel Mendez of Dalton, March 22.
• Jaxtny Tru, son of Sarah Hommrich of Cohutta, March 23.
• Joseph Cooper, son of Tiffany and Wesley Warren of Dalton, March 23.
• Liam Briggs, son of Danielle and Dean Haynes of Cohutta, March 24.
.• Tyler McCrae, son of Alexis Bagley and Tyler Ridley of Chatsworth, March 24.
• Hazel Grace, daughter of Heather and Matthew Hall of Dalton, March 24.
• Victoria Rose, daughter of Gabrielle Wynn and Kyle Gillespie of Dalton, March 24.
• Marshall Hudson, son of Katherine and Marshall Sloon of Chatsworth, March 24.
• Ariani, daughter of Adaena Perez and Adrian Gonzalez of Dalton, March 24.
• Renesmee SnowMarie, daughter of Savannah Webb and Jerry Witt III of Dalton, March 24.
• Beau Christopher, son of Tavi and Blake Foster of Sugar Valley, March 24.
• Ettamae Gail, daughter of Jessica and Erik Davis of Calhoun, March 25.
• Danyah Giselle, daughter of Maria and Edgar Chacon of Dalton, March 27.
