Birth announcements for Aug. 1

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Ellis Clayton, son of Charlotte and Gaylon Redwine of Rocky Face, July 15.

Gabriel Liam, son of Kristen and Gary Headrick of Chatsworth, July 16.

Nevani Alena, daughter of Lusila Guzman and Roberto Rodela of Dalton, July 16.

Anthony Oliver Allen, son of Aleena and Anthony Cooper of Dalton, July 16.

Lennon Kate, daughter of Katie and Alex Miller of Calhoun, July 17.

Brooks Thomas, son of Ellys Peeples Green and Thomas Martin Green II of Ringgold, July 17.

Marlow Nicole, daughter of Heather and Taylor Mitchell of Ringgold, July 17.

Andre Jaxon, son of Alexis Tinson and Ricardo Alvarado Gonzalez of Dalton, July 17.

Jacklyn Rose, daughter of Natasha Nunley and Michael Byers of Chatsworth, July 17.

Kayvan Camilo, son of Ashley Valdovinos and Tristen Harrell of Dalton, July 19.

Callen Russell, son of Avery and Tristen Bugbee of Dalton, July 20.

Milan Andre, son of Daisy Ortiz and Omar Torres Rivera of Dalton, July 20.

Blakeleigh Kate, daughter of Breanne and Nathan Young of Dalton, July 20.

Adelyn Rai, daughter of Corey and TJ Christie of Cohutta, July 20.

Charity Faith, daughter of Jessica York of Dalton, July 20.

Westin Le Joe, son of Brittanie and Jamie Thibodeau of Dalton, July 22.

Madison Leigh, daughter of Megan Leigh Davis of Dalton, July 22.

