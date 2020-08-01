Birth announcements for Aug. 1

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Ellis Clayton, son of Charlotte and Gaylon Redwine of Rocky Face, July 15.
• Gabriel Liam, son of Kristen and Gary Headrick of Chatsworth, July 16.
• Nevani Alena, daughter of Lusila Guzman and Roberto Rodela of Dalton, July 16.
• Anthony Oliver Allen, son of Aleena and Anthony Cooper of Dalton, July 16.
• Lennon Kate, daughter of Katie and Alex Miller of Calhoun, July 17.
• Brooks Thomas, son of Ellys Peeples Green and Thomas Martin Green II of Ringgold, July 17.
• Marlow Nicole, daughter of Heather and Taylor Mitchell of Ringgold, July 17.
• Andre Jaxon, son of Alexis Tinson and Ricardo Alvarado Gonzalez of Dalton, July 17.
• Jacklyn Rose, daughter of Natasha Nunley and Michael Byers of Chatsworth, July 17.
• Kayvan Camilo, son of Ashley Valdovinos and Tristen Harrell of Dalton, July 19.
• Callen Russell, son of Avery and Tristen Bugbee of Dalton, July 20.
• Milan Andre, son of Daisy Ortiz and Omar Torres Rivera of Dalton, July 20.
• Blakeleigh Kate, daughter of Breanne and Nathan Young of Dalton, July 20.
• Adelyn Rai, daughter of Corey and TJ Christie of Cohutta, July 20.
• Charity Faith, daughter of Jessica York of Dalton, July 20.
• Westin Le Joe, son of Brittanie and Jamie Thibodeau of Dalton, July 22.
• Madison Leigh, daughter of Megan Leigh Davis of Dalton, July 22.
