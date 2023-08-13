Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.