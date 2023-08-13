Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Yuri Marie, daughter of Tationa and Joel Mateo of Dalton, July 24.
• Naomy Braylen, daughter of Maria Coronado and Dorian Tirador of Dalton, July 24.
• Emma Claire, daughter of Mary Beth and Jonathan Wakefield of Dalton, July 24.
• Daleyza, daughter of Eiliana Verenice Figueroa Gonzalez and Fredy Fraire Ponce of Dalton, July 24.
• Kaylie, daughter of Karen Banuelos Diaz and Jeovany Espino of Dalton, July 24.
• Daniel Luther, son of Kellie Marie and Jeremiah Scott Morgan of Chatsworth, July 25.
• Sophia Resendiz, daughter of Antonia Dolores Mentado Cuevas and Francisco Resendi Ortiz of Dalton, July 25.
• Ashton Edward, son of Faith and Bradley Sherwood of Dalton, July 25.
• Oaklyn Lily-Mae, daughter of Tiffaney Hawkins of Resaca, July 26.
• Avery Lee, daughter of Layla and Justin Hollifield of Calhoun, July 27.
• Tenley Marie, daughter of Jaklyn Berry and James Hunter Hixson of Chatsworth, July 27.
• Benjamin Noah, son of Megan and Corby Whatley of Ringgold, July 27.
• Hudson David, son of Cindel and Malachi Ritchie of Ellijay, July 28.
• Aegon James, son of Katie Reed and Alex Blake Delgadillo of Cohutta, July 31.
• Alyson Oyuky, daughter of Maria Carmen Fraire and Ivan Gardea of Dalton, Aug. 1.
• Violet Emory-Sage, daughter of Taylor Flowers and Justin McCullough of Chatsworth, Aug. 1.
• Lylah Jade, daughter of Ariana Franklin and Jose Ramierez of Dalton, Aug. 1.
• Liam Mario, son of Briana Aglae and Mario Reyes of Dalton, Aug. 1.
• Emery Victoria, daughter of Taylor Idella and Isaiah Ford McDaniel of Trenton, Aug. 1.
• Ansley Zaila, daughter of Aerial Neshay and Ricky Lane Putnam of Dalton, Aug. 1.
• Amelia Eleanor, daughter of Chloe and Jeffery Henry of Chatsworth, Aug. 2.
• Oaklynn Ann Navaeh, daughter of Kamaya Gray of Calhoun, Aug. 2.
• Nikko Matthias, son of Lauren Rangel and Miguel Jacobo of Rocky Face, Aug. 2.
• Samantha Mae, daughter of Amber and Cecil Gilbert of Ringgold, Aug. 2.
• Rio Denilson, son of Alexis Mckenna and Denilson Aldair Roblero Bartolon of Calhoun, Aug. 3.
• Hudson Dale, son of Kelsey and Blake Phillips of Dalton, Aug. 3.
• Rosalyn Lily, daughter of Tanessa LaBralyn and Nathan Chad Duckett of Crandall, Aug. 4.
• Maverick Ace, son of Meghan and Joshua Tinsley of Chatsworth, Aug. 4.
• Declyn Charles, son of Courtney Harrier of Resaca, Aug. 5.
• Brooks David, son of Amy and Joshua Wilkins of Dalton, Aug. 5.
• Ivan, son of Madeline Hernandez and Hector Torres of Dalton, Aug. 6.
