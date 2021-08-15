Birth announcements for Aug. 14/15

Metro image

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Sage Everly, daughter of Aliyah Walker and Brett Reece of Adairsville, July 16.

Paisley Gianna, daughter of Ashley Garcia and Tyler Terry of Dalton, July 16.

Rafael Luis, son of Amber Davenport and Luis Bojorges of Tunnel Hill, July 16.

Santiago Joseph, son of Amber Davenport and Luis Bojorges of Tunnel Hill, July 16.

Joseph Wallace, son of Kelli and Andy McPheters of Ringgold, July 16.

Kalen Lee, son of Barbara and Brandon Williams of Tunnel Hill, July 17.

Jackson Edward-Bates, son of Marissa and Jacob Richards of Dalton, July 18.

Laurence Grace, daughter of Kelly and Daniel Underwood of Cartersville, July 18.

Atlas James, son of Haley and Dustin Shields of Tunnel Hill, July 18.

Bennett Leon, son of Sydney and Brandon Keasler of Chattanooga, July 19.

Koda Jay, son of Selena and Derek Hanson of Dalton, July 19.

Oliver Blake, son of Aleshia Rininger and Cody Atkins of Tunnel Hill, July 19.

Jayshaun, son of Natalie Angeles of Dalton, July 20.

Sawyer Edward, son of Charly Gentry and Alex Standridge of Tunnel Hill, July 20.

Kohen Renae, daughter of Haley Wilson and Alex Youngquist of Chatsworth, July 20.

Isabella, daughter of Isabel and Fernando Meza of Dalton, July 20.

Olivia Rosalee, daughter of Isabelle Gillman and Zachary Cobb of Dalton, July 20.

Lainey Kate, daughter of Mallory and Trey Parris of Sugar Valley, July 20.

Destiny Renea, daughter of Stephanie Sanderlin and Joseph Anderson of Dalton, July 21.

Eliana Rose, daughter of Maria Aldaba and Marco Ponce of Dalton, July 21.

Eva Marie, daughter of Maria Aldaba and Marco Ponce of Dalton, July 21.

Axel Thomas, son of Brittany and Kyler Brown of Dalton, July 21.

Nayell Noemi, daughter of Kayda Roark of Dalton, July 22.

Liam Yahel, son of Daisy Hernandez of Dalton, July 22.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you