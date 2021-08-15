Birth announcements for Aug. 14/15

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Sage Everly, daughter of Aliyah Walker and Brett Reece of Adairsville, July 16.
• Paisley Gianna, daughter of Ashley Garcia and Tyler Terry of Dalton, July 16.
• Rafael Luis, son of Amber Davenport and Luis Bojorges of Tunnel Hill, July 16.
• Santiago Joseph, son of Amber Davenport and Luis Bojorges of Tunnel Hill, July 16.
• Joseph Wallace, son of Kelli and Andy McPheters of Ringgold, July 16.
• Kalen Lee, son of Barbara and Brandon Williams of Tunnel Hill, July 17.
• Jackson Edward-Bates, son of Marissa and Jacob Richards of Dalton, July 18.
• Laurence Grace, daughter of Kelly and Daniel Underwood of Cartersville, July 18.
• Atlas James, son of Haley and Dustin Shields of Tunnel Hill, July 18.
• Bennett Leon, son of Sydney and Brandon Keasler of Chattanooga, July 19.
• Koda Jay, son of Selena and Derek Hanson of Dalton, July 19.
• Oliver Blake, son of Aleshia Rininger and Cody Atkins of Tunnel Hill, July 19.
• Jayshaun, son of Natalie Angeles of Dalton, July 20.
• Sawyer Edward, son of Charly Gentry and Alex Standridge of Tunnel Hill, July 20.
• Kohen Renae, daughter of Haley Wilson and Alex Youngquist of Chatsworth, July 20.
• Isabella, daughter of Isabel and Fernando Meza of Dalton, July 20.
• Olivia Rosalee, daughter of Isabelle Gillman and Zachary Cobb of Dalton, July 20.
• Lainey Kate, daughter of Mallory and Trey Parris of Sugar Valley, July 20.
• Destiny Renea, daughter of Stephanie Sanderlin and Joseph Anderson of Dalton, July 21.
• Eliana Rose, daughter of Maria Aldaba and Marco Ponce of Dalton, July 21.
• Eva Marie, daughter of Maria Aldaba and Marco Ponce of Dalton, July 21.
• Axel Thomas, son of Brittany and Kyler Brown of Dalton, July 21.
• Nayell Noemi, daughter of Kayda Roark of Dalton, July 22.
• Liam Yahel, son of Daisy Hernandez of Dalton, July 22.
