Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Roselynn Mae, daughter of Megan Mathis and Aaron Canales of Dalton, July 25.
• Jaxon Ray, son of Alexandria Barnes and Austin Mandeville of Chatsworth, July 25.
• Ayven Ramon, son of Amber Bronson and Ramon Ramirez of Dalton, July 25.
• Antonio, son of Brittney Vineyard and Antonio Lugo Jr. of Dalton, July 25.
• Abraham Xavier, son of Jennifer and Alex Matute of Dalton, July 26.
• Jackson Floyd, son of Sierra Rymer and Joseph Woodring of Rock Spring, July 26.
• Denver, son of Gabriela Herrera and Jonathan Delacruz of Dalton, July 27.
• Bobby Lee, son of Ray’Linda Walton and Bobby Brown of Dalton, July 28.
• Lilith Joyce, daughter of Gabriel and Christiaan Skelly of Dalton, July 28.
• Dharius Luciano, son of Sitlaly and Brahulio Rios of Dalton, July 28.
• Omar, son of Alejandra Maldonado and Christian Garcia of dalton, July 28.
• Liam Alexander, son of Hailey Newton and Isaiah Deal of Chatsworth, July 28.
