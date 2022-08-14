Birth announcements

Metro image

 Metro image

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Roselynn Mae, daughter of Megan Mathis and Aaron Canales of Dalton, July 25.

• Jaxon Ray, son of Alexandria Barnes and Austin Mandeville of Chatsworth, July 25.

• Ayven Ramon, son of Amber Bronson and Ramon Ramirez of Dalton, July 25.

• Antonio, son of Brittney Vineyard and Antonio Lugo Jr. of Dalton, July 25.

• Abraham Xavier, son of Jennifer and Alex Matute of Dalton, July 26.

• Jackson Floyd, son of Sierra Rymer and Joseph Woodring of Rock Spring, July 26.

• Denver, son of Gabriela Herrera and Jonathan Delacruz of Dalton, July 27.

• Bobby Lee, son of Ray’Linda Walton and Bobby Brown of Dalton, July 28.

• Lilith Joyce, daughter of Gabriel and Christiaan Skelly of Dalton, July 28.

• Dharius Luciano, son of Sitlaly and Brahulio Rios of Dalton, July 28.

• Omar, son of Alejandra Maldonado and Christian Garcia of dalton, July 28.

• Liam Alexander, son of Hailey Newton and Isaiah Deal of Chatsworth, July 28.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video