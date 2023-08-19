Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Lylah Jade, daughter of Ariana Franklin and Jose Ramirez of Dalton, Aug. 1.
• Asher Mark, son of Javan Vineyard and Joshua Fowler of Calhoun, Aug. 7.
• Sincere Castiel, son of Elizabeth Cornejo of Dalton, Aug. 7.
• Emily Michelle, daughter of Ashley Bryson and Johnathan Sanford of Ringgold, Aug. 7.
• Johnathan Calvin, son of Ashley Bryson and Johnathan Sanford of Ringgold, Aug. 7.
• Emma Miranda, daughter of Paula Andrea Vanegas Felix and Deivis Keller Vidal Diaz of Dalton, Aug. 7.
• Inaya Milani, daughter of Haley Maria Knight and Vmair Masood Hussain of Dalton, Aug. 7.
• Juliette Grace, daughter of Sonia L. Gonzalez-Flores and Jose Eduardo Alvarado of Dalton, Aug. 8.
• Nora Grace, daughter of Abby and Jake Davis of Dalton, Aug. 8.
• Halle Shay, daughter of Breanna Upton and Chris Biester of Dalton, Aug. 8.
• Lane Watkins, daughter of Katrina and Jason Watkins of Chatsworth, Aug. 8.
• Ravelynn Lee-Ann, daughter of Reyla Sanders and Eaon Payne of Dalton, Aug. 9.
• Adaline Opal, daughter of Kali Marie and Randall Ethan Lents of Chatsworth, Aug. 10.
• Anthony Da Vinci, son of Roxana Yamileth Arevalo Saravia and Anthony David Rivera Garcia of Rocky Face, Aug. 10.
• Lucy Elizabeth, daughter of Tiffany and Matthew Vanwert of Dalton, Aug. 10.
• Liliana Everlee, daughter of Natalie Kaylee Ramos and James Roland Wilson Jr. of Dalton, Aug. 10.
• Remi Ryan, daughter of Megan Kate and Jacob Matthew Sexton of Dalton, Aug. 10.
• Sapphira Lynx, daughter of Cheyenne Price and Nikolas Cochran of Dalton, Aug. 10.
• Tegan Voe, daughter of Lexi and Colton Cross of Tunnel Hill, Aug. 10.
• River Jackson, son of Grace and Bailey Snipes of Rocky Face, Aug. 10.
• Henry Haze, son of Taylor and Jacob Sorrells of Dalton, Aug. 10.
• Dayana Guadalupe, daughter of Dolores and Daniel of Chatsworth, Aug. 11.
• Wrenlee Grace, daughter of Jessica and Erek Beavers of Chatsworth, Aug. 11.
• Liam Jaxon, son of Destiny Willis of Dalton, Aug. 11.
• Riverlyn Faith, daughter of Deranda and Matthew Cox of Chatsworth, Aug. 11.
