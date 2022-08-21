Birth announcements

Metro image

 Metro image

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Sawyer Brownlow, son of Lexus and Loga O’dell of Calhoun, July 29.

• Declan Evan, son of Hannah and Taylor Bryson of Crandall, July 29.

• Kayson Daniel, son of Shelia and Daniel Adamaik of Chatsworth, July 30.

• Emory Faye, daughter of Brittany and Josh Ballew of Calhoun, July 31.

• Olivia Grace, daughter of Jada and Daniel Vaughn of LaFayette, July 31.

• Britton James, son of Allie and Blake Dean of Chatsworth, Aug. 2.

• Genesis Arisbeth, daughter of Marisol and Pedro Vargas of Dalton, Aug. 2.

• Sawyer Colton, son of Megan and Dale Johnson of Chatsworth, Aug. 2.

• Everly Lane, daughter of Kelsey Kirk of Dalton, Aug. 3.

• Cody Don, son of Robin and Cody Renfroe of Tunnel Hill, Aug. 3.

• Malakiah Isaiah, son of Erica Baggett and Jamelle Hamilton of Dalton, Aug. 4.

• Camila Isabella, daughter of Natalia and Edgardo Salas of Ringgold, Aug. 4.

• Emery Lee, daughter of Annmarie Moreno and Diego Fraire of Dalton, Aug. 4.

• Hudson Wyatt, son of Tarah and Taylor Daniel of Ringgold, Aug. 5.

• Benjamin Frank, son of Ellen and Alexander Richardson of Chatsworth, Aug. 5.

• Kobe Jeremiah, son of Ashley and Storm Young of Calhoun, Aug. 5.

• Leilany, daughter of Veronica Rosales and J. Santoz Munoz of Dalton, Aug. 5.

• Leo Malachi, son of Tasia Stevens and Cristian Mullis of Chatsworth, Aug. 6.

• Denver Grace, daughter of Maggie and Zach Plumley of Dalton, Aug. 8.

• Giada Kylie, daughter of Adela and Losvin Ibarra of Dalton, Aug. 8.

• Karter Grace, daughter of Deja and Danny Eaker of Chatsworth, Aug. 9.

• Delilah Joann, daughter of Mary and Timothy Smith of Dalton, Aug. 10.

• Jayleen, daughter of Esthela and Alejandro Montejano of Dalton, Aug. 11.

• Charlotte Druw, daughter of Amanda and Patrick Jackson of Calhoun, Aug. 11.

• Amelia Jane, daughter of Bridget and Matthew Corbin of Chatsworth, Aug. 12.

• Emiliano, son of Ivette Zuniga and Rafael Gamboa of Dalton, Aug. 12.

• Jordan, son of Marisol and Jonathan Martinez of Dalton, Aug. 13.

• Emilio, son of Evelyn and Emmanuel Sosa of Dalton, Aug. 13.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video