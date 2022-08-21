Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Sawyer Brownlow, son of Lexus and Loga O’dell of Calhoun, July 29.
• Declan Evan, son of Hannah and Taylor Bryson of Crandall, July 29.
• Kayson Daniel, son of Shelia and Daniel Adamaik of Chatsworth, July 30.
• Emory Faye, daughter of Brittany and Josh Ballew of Calhoun, July 31.
• Olivia Grace, daughter of Jada and Daniel Vaughn of LaFayette, July 31.
• Britton James, son of Allie and Blake Dean of Chatsworth, Aug. 2.
• Genesis Arisbeth, daughter of Marisol and Pedro Vargas of Dalton, Aug. 2.
• Sawyer Colton, son of Megan and Dale Johnson of Chatsworth, Aug. 2.
• Everly Lane, daughter of Kelsey Kirk of Dalton, Aug. 3.
• Cody Don, son of Robin and Cody Renfroe of Tunnel Hill, Aug. 3.
• Malakiah Isaiah, son of Erica Baggett and Jamelle Hamilton of Dalton, Aug. 4.
• Camila Isabella, daughter of Natalia and Edgardo Salas of Ringgold, Aug. 4.
• Emery Lee, daughter of Annmarie Moreno and Diego Fraire of Dalton, Aug. 4.
• Hudson Wyatt, son of Tarah and Taylor Daniel of Ringgold, Aug. 5.
• Benjamin Frank, son of Ellen and Alexander Richardson of Chatsworth, Aug. 5.
• Kobe Jeremiah, son of Ashley and Storm Young of Calhoun, Aug. 5.
• Leilany, daughter of Veronica Rosales and J. Santoz Munoz of Dalton, Aug. 5.
• Leo Malachi, son of Tasia Stevens and Cristian Mullis of Chatsworth, Aug. 6.
• Denver Grace, daughter of Maggie and Zach Plumley of Dalton, Aug. 8.
• Giada Kylie, daughter of Adela and Losvin Ibarra of Dalton, Aug. 8.
• Karter Grace, daughter of Deja and Danny Eaker of Chatsworth, Aug. 9.
• Delilah Joann, daughter of Mary and Timothy Smith of Dalton, Aug. 10.
• Jayleen, daughter of Esthela and Alejandro Montejano of Dalton, Aug. 11.
• Charlotte Druw, daughter of Amanda and Patrick Jackson of Calhoun, Aug. 11.
• Amelia Jane, daughter of Bridget and Matthew Corbin of Chatsworth, Aug. 12.
• Emiliano, son of Ivette Zuniga and Rafael Gamboa of Dalton, Aug. 12.
• Jordan, son of Marisol and Jonathan Martinez of Dalton, Aug. 13.
• Emilio, son of Evelyn and Emmanuel Sosa of Dalton, Aug. 13.
