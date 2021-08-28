Birth announcements for Aug. 28

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Harper Ann, daughter of Heather Jackson and Felecia Beavers Jackson of Tunnel Hill, Aug. 4.

• Amelia Izabella, daughter of Dolores Gonzalez Heredia and Cesar Ramon Gracia of Dalton, Aug. 5.

• Yovany Duenas, son of Damaris Castaneda and Yovany Nieves of Dalton, Aug. 5.

• Bryanna Nikole Grace, daughter of Merissa Lance and Joshua Barnes of Dalton, Aug. 5.

• Millie Marie, daughter of Tori Silvers and Carlitos Sandoval of Dalton, Aug. 5.

• Brazlee Shay, daughter of Amber Hall of Calhoun, Aug. 7.

• Leo, son of Maria and Bredy Quintero Jr. of Dalton, Aug. 7.

• Sawyer Jace, son of Brittany Denton and Spencer Hall of Dalton, Aug. 7.

• Lurella Ocellian, daughter of Teresa Daniels and Christian Godbehere of Dalton, Aug. 8.

• Ellie Mae Anna, daughter of Tosha Cooper of Cohutta, Aug. 8.

• Charlie Beck, daughter of Katie and Austin Graham of Rossville, Aug. 8.

• Lycaan Preston, son of Carley and Garret Bryant of Dalton, Aug. 9.

• Tyson Rueal, son of Britany and Chip Hackney of Rocky Face, Aug. 10.

• Benjamin Reyes, son of Natalia and Efrain Reyes of Dalton, Aug. 10.

• Albany Sylvia Belle, daughter of Tabatha Stillwell and Austin House of Chatsworth, Aug. 10.

• Josie Elisabeth, daughter of Annie and David Elder of Chatsworth, Aug. 10.

• Camila Sophia, daughter of Veronica and Juan Reyes of Chatsworth, Aug. 11.

• Zachary Owen, daughter of Misty Small and Matt Jones of Crandall, Aug. 11.

• Romeo Jordan, son of Patricia Jackson and Leeroy Sandoval of Dalton, Aug. 11.

• Nellie Kathryn, daughter of Alison and Jake Dunagan of Cohutta, Aug. 11.

• Ruthie Grace, daughter of Catherine and Carrington Akins of Dalton, Aug. 11.

• Benjamin Nathaniel, son of Trina and James Stewart of Dalton, Aug. 11.

• Praislee Rayanna Brenda, daughter of Christina Hingosa and William Hanson of LaFayette, Aug. 12.

