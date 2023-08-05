Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Olivia Jane, daughter of Hannah Cowart and Avery Shepard of Dalton, July 17.
• Izabella Michelle Mai, daughter of Kendra Ring and William Malden of Chatsworth, July 17.
• Ricardo Miguel, son of Diana Escobedo and Ricardo Jesus Santos of Dalton, July 17.
• Lukas Fernandez, son of Laura Belerano and Wuilian Fernandez of Dalton, July 17.
• Lailynn Grace, daughter of Raven Tate and Tyler Dillis of Dalton, July 18.
• Waverlee Drew, daughter of Cassandra Dayton and Andrew Davis of Dalton, July 18.
• Tomas, son of Janett Gabriel and Alejandro Hernandez of Dalton, July 18.
• Belinda May Rose, daughter of Laurann and James Kinnamon of Dalton, July 18.
• Wyatt Bennett, son of Christina Williams and Bobby Bowen of Tunnel Hill, July 19.
• Acklen Comrie, son of Breia Rogers of Dalton, July 19.
• Stetson Lee Rose, son of Ashley Nicole Wilkins and Sebastian Daniel McAllister of Dalton, July 19.
• Khadeeja, daughter of Zainab Asael and Aras Asim of Dalton, July 20.
• Joshua, son of Luz Adriana and Saul Lemus of Dalton, July 20.
• Asher William, son of Francisca Lucas Perez and Hilario Gasper Mateo of Dalton, July 20.
• Memphis Lee, son of Diana Lee and Michael Dewayne Russell Jr. of Dalton, July 20.
• Kolton Luke, son of Faith Lake and Koy Gray of Dalton, July 21.
• Lynlee Kincaid, daughter of Michaela and Skylor Burke of Cohutta, July 21.
• Jaylen Andrea, daughter of Diana Martinez of Dalton, July 21.
• Carleigh Deni-Capn, daughter of Kristian Newlan and Blake Bates of Chatsworth, July 22.
• Mateo, son of Kaitlin Zaragoza and Jamir Rendon of Dalton, July 22.
• Houston Laine, son of Tessani Lemons and Justin Kelley of Chatsworth, July 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.