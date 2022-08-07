Birth announcements

Metro image

 Metro image

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Choyce Ceola, daughter of Mikayla Knight and Devyn Patterson of Dalton, July 13.

• Katelynn Saphira, daughter of Brittney Johns and Tyler Millsap of Tunnel Hill, July 15.

• Maverick Ae, son of Alanna Strawser and Alexander Ridley of Chatsworth, July 17.

• Cruz, son of Yuriana and Mario Alba of Dalton, July 17.

• Mila Jo, daughter of Bailey and Joe Davalos of Ringgold, July 18.

• Sophia Ann, daughter of Bailey and Joe Davalos of Ringgold, July 18.

• Easton Lane, son of Hailey Mahan and Destin Corvi of Calhoun, July 18.

• Knox Jaylin, son of Shalin Bergeman and Jamel Darville of Dalton, July 19.

• Hudson Orion, son of Autumn Koen of Dalton, July 19.

• Emie Rosalie, daughter of Eunice and Remigio Miranda of Ringgold, July 20.

• Oliver Jennings Ruff, son of Samantha and David Collins of Chatsworth, July 20.

• Jordyn Emaleigh, daughter of Cynthia Abbo of Dalton, July 20.

• Ava Grace Jacqueline, daughter of Taylor Jones and Justin Planzer of Dalton, July 20.

• Amy, daughter of Isabel Domingo Felix and Andres Juan Pascual of Dalton, July 20.

• Maya Elaine, daughter of Denise Watts of Crandall, July 21.

• Honor DeLacy, daughter of Jonna and Michael McGill of Chatsworth, July 21.

• Theodore Troy, son of Haley Williams and Tyler Kinsey of Tunnel Hill, July 21.

• James Daniel, son of Taylor Nichols and Kevin Spires of Dalton, July 21.

• Ridge Hudson, son of Kere and Trey Tallent of Ringgold, July 22.

• Elias Enach, son of Sara and Jared Bradford of Dalton, July 22.

• Olivia Antonella, daughter of Susana Felix and Marco Felix Garcia of Dalton, July 22.

• Smith Jon, son of Jasa Joseph of Rossville, July 22.

• Elijah William, son of Savannah Bates and Adam Epperson of Chatsworth, July 23.

• Wyatt Lee, son of Lauren and Ethan Ensley of LaFayette, July 24.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video