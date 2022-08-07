Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Choyce Ceola, daughter of Mikayla Knight and Devyn Patterson of Dalton, July 13.
• Katelynn Saphira, daughter of Brittney Johns and Tyler Millsap of Tunnel Hill, July 15.
• Maverick Ae, son of Alanna Strawser and Alexander Ridley of Chatsworth, July 17.
• Cruz, son of Yuriana and Mario Alba of Dalton, July 17.
• Mila Jo, daughter of Bailey and Joe Davalos of Ringgold, July 18.
• Sophia Ann, daughter of Bailey and Joe Davalos of Ringgold, July 18.
• Easton Lane, son of Hailey Mahan and Destin Corvi of Calhoun, July 18.
• Knox Jaylin, son of Shalin Bergeman and Jamel Darville of Dalton, July 19.
• Hudson Orion, son of Autumn Koen of Dalton, July 19.
• Emie Rosalie, daughter of Eunice and Remigio Miranda of Ringgold, July 20.
• Oliver Jennings Ruff, son of Samantha and David Collins of Chatsworth, July 20.
• Jordyn Emaleigh, daughter of Cynthia Abbo of Dalton, July 20.
• Ava Grace Jacqueline, daughter of Taylor Jones and Justin Planzer of Dalton, July 20.
• Amy, daughter of Isabel Domingo Felix and Andres Juan Pascual of Dalton, July 20.
• Maya Elaine, daughter of Denise Watts of Crandall, July 21.
• Honor DeLacy, daughter of Jonna and Michael McGill of Chatsworth, July 21.
• Theodore Troy, son of Haley Williams and Tyler Kinsey of Tunnel Hill, July 21.
• James Daniel, son of Taylor Nichols and Kevin Spires of Dalton, July 21.
• Ridge Hudson, son of Kere and Trey Tallent of Ringgold, July 22.
• Elias Enach, son of Sara and Jared Bradford of Dalton, July 22.
• Olivia Antonella, daughter of Susana Felix and Marco Felix Garcia of Dalton, July 22.
• Smith Jon, son of Jasa Joseph of Rossville, July 22.
• Elijah William, son of Savannah Bates and Adam Epperson of Chatsworth, July 23.
• Wyatt Lee, son of Lauren and Ethan Ensley of LaFayette, July 24.
