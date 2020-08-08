Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Weston Jones, son of Rebekah and Hunter Jones of Dalton, July 24.
• Justin Mario, son of Brandy and Jose Medina of Dalton, July 24.
• Melannie Suzette, daughter of Alma Rodriguez and Jose Pineda of Lawrenceville, July 25.
• Wesson James, son of Danielle and Trent Hammontree of Cohutta, July 26.
• Westlyn Saver, daughter of Danielle and Trent Hammontree of Cohutta, July 26.
• Julian Rodriguez, son of Elizabeth and Rafael Rodriguez of Dalton, July 26.
• Josephine Andi, daughter of Hope and Drew Lamb of Dalton, July 28.
• Deja Rayne, daughter of Patricia Klobucar and Abraham Lotiffhs of Dalton, July 28.
• Scarlett Jo, daughter of Morgan and Blake Bowen of Dalton, July 30.
• Caroline Kaye, daughter of Shayla Duckett and Blake Allen of Dalton, July 30.
• Brynlee Sophia, daughter of Shana and Jacob Beal of Dalton, July 30.
• Alex Rios, son of Yesenia Baza and Raul Rios of Dalton, July 30.
• Gino Gomez, son of Yesinia and Gerson Gomez of Dalton, July 30.
• Penelope Ember, daughter of Chloe McRae and Jeffery Henry of Chatsworth, July 30.
• Royal Margis, son of Keonn Webb and Margis Young of Dalton, July 30.
• Mary Katherine, daughter of Ashley and Chris Horton of Dalton, July 31.
• Nala Louise, daughter of Ashley and Derrick Hart of Dalton, July 31.
• Grace Yamilah, daughter of Yolmie and Gasmande Louima of Cohutta, July 31.
• Harper Shea, daughter of Kelsey and Chris Davis of Chatsworth, July 31.
• Mia Liang, daughter of Jinchen Liang and Anthony Underwood of Tunnel Hill, Aug. 1.
• Liam Mateo, son of Ruby Chavez and Miky Mays of Chatsworth, Aug. 1.
• Candi Sophia, daughter of Vanessa and Diego Toche of Dalton, Aug. 2.
• Alice Willa Josephine, daughter of Kaylee Hamilton and Jamielee Ryan of Dalton, Aug. 4.
• Paisley Gabrielle, daughter of Hope Cochran and Logan Davis of Dalton, Aug. 4.
• Elio Pascual, son of Lorena Perez Pizano and Pascual Juan of Dalton, Aug. 4.
• Shelby Rae, daughter of Laura and Spencer Glenn of Dalton, Aug. 4.
