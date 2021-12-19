Birth announcements for Dec. 19

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Colson Edwin, son of Summer Saddler and Harley Eaves of Dalton, Nov. 20.
• LilyAnne Mae, daughter of Hope and Drew Lamb of Cohutta, Nov. 22.
• Antonio, son of Andrea Marquez and Antonio Godoy of Resaca, Nov. 22.
• Greylyn Michelle Lee, daughter of Samantha Wynn and Bradley Simmons of Cohutta, Nov. 22.
• Isai Mateo, son of Maria Guijon and Aristeo Barrientos of Dalton, Nov. 23.
• Aaron Briggs, son of Alyshia and Christopher Colier of Rocky Face, Nov. 23.
• Oakley Deann, daughter of Haley Mantooth and Cameron Mandujano of Dalton, Nov. 23.
• Kaia Leigh, daughter of Kanecla Edwards of Dalton, Nov. 23.
• Charlie Ann, daughter of Krista Redman of Dalton, Nov. 24.
• Nailey Nichole, daughter of Neomi Ramirez and Jose Rodriguez VillaFuerte of Dalton, Nov. 24.
• Ariah Malakai, son of Lydia and Scottie Parson of Ringgold, Nov. 25.
• Kihlyn Lee, son of Zori Ensley and Christian Rogers of Chatsworth, Nov. 25.
• Matteo Sebastian, son of Maria Hernández and Marco Peinado of Dalton, Nov. 29.
• Caroline, daughter of Mariana and William Meadows of Cohutta, Nov. 29.
• Lucas Daniel, son of Citlaly and Alex Menjivar of Dalton, Nov. 30.
• Luke Jarrett, son of Kaitlyn and Brandon Janow of Dalton, Nov. 30.
• Eliza Harmony, daughter of Kelsie Brock and Jacob King of Dalton, Dec. 1.
• Emmett Ray, son of Heather Davis and Eric Chambers of Chatsworth, Dec. 2.
• Ty'Keam Neko, son of Macie Elrod and Malik Dumas of Ringgold, Dec. 2.
• Halston Grace, daughter of Jordan and Nathaniel Baggett of Dalton, Dec. 2.
• Matthias Daniel, son of Maria and Bryan Villa of Dalton, Dec. 2.
• Rose Marie, daughter of Meghan Gelineau and Jason Thomas of Rocky Face, Dec. 2.
• Leonardo Emanuel, son of Betty and Angel Montalu of Dalton, Dec. 2.
• Chelsey Leeanna, daughter of Cagney and Phillip Arnold of Chatsworth, Dec. 2.
• Bryson William, son of Heather Duckworth and Bobby Wedgewood Jr. of Dalton, Dec. 2.
• Juliet Kate, daughter of Nancy and Rafael Guzman of Dalton, Dec. 3.
• Oaklee Rose, daughter of Malory Raines and Jose Marin of Chatsworth, Dec. 3.
• Brooks Landon, son of Gabby Wright and Cade Hancock of Dalton, Dec. 4.
• Layton Brooks, son of Zoie Hyah and Blake Ball of Dalton, Dec. 6.
