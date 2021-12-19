Birth announcements for Dec. 19

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Colson Edwin, son of Summer Saddler and Harley Eaves of Dalton, Nov. 20.

• LilyAnne Mae, daughter of Hope and Drew Lamb of Cohutta, Nov. 22.

• Antonio, son of Andrea Marquez and Antonio Godoy of Resaca, Nov. 22.

Greylyn Michelle Lee, daughter of Samantha Wynn and Bradley Simmons of Cohutta, Nov. 22.

Isai Mateo, son of Maria Guijon and Aristeo Barrientos of Dalton, Nov. 23.

Aaron Briggs, son of Alyshia and Christopher Colier of Rocky Face, Nov. 23.

Oakley Deann, daughter of Haley Mantooth and Cameron Mandujano of Dalton, Nov. 23.

Kaia Leigh, daughter of Kanecla Edwards of Dalton, Nov. 23.

Charlie Ann, daughter of Krista Redman of Dalton, Nov. 24.

• Nailey Nichole, daughter of Neomi Ramirez and Jose Rodriguez VillaFuerte of Dalton, Nov. 24.

Ariah Malakai, son of Lydia and Scottie Parson of Ringgold, Nov. 25.

Kihlyn Lee, son of Zori Ensley and Christian Rogers of Chatsworth, Nov. 25.

Matteo Sebastian, son of Maria Hernández and Marco Peinado of Dalton, Nov. 29.

Caroline, daughter of Mariana and William Meadows of Cohutta, Nov. 29.

Lucas Daniel, son of Citlaly and Alex Menjivar of Dalton, Nov. 30.

Luke Jarrett, son of Kaitlyn and Brandon Janow of Dalton, Nov. 30.

Eliza Harmony, daughter of Kelsie Brock and Jacob King of Dalton, Dec. 1.

Emmett Ray, son of Heather Davis and Eric Chambers of Chatsworth, Dec. 2.

Ty'Keam Neko, son of Macie Elrod and Malik Dumas of Ringgold, Dec. 2.

Halston Grace, daughter of Jordan and Nathaniel Baggett of Dalton, Dec. 2.

Matthias Daniel, son of Maria and Bryan Villa of Dalton, Dec. 2.

Rose Marie, daughter of Meghan Gelineau and Jason Thomas of Rocky Face, Dec. 2.

Leonardo Emanuel, son of Betty and Angel Montalu of Dalton, Dec. 2.

Chelsey Leeanna, daughter of Cagney and Phillip Arnold of Chatsworth, Dec. 2.

Bryson William, son of Heather Duckworth and Bobby Wedgewood Jr. of Dalton, Dec. 2.

Juliet Kate, daughter of Nancy and Rafael Guzman of Dalton, Dec. 3.

Oaklee Rose, daughter of Malory Raines and Jose Marin of Chatsworth, Dec. 3.

Brooks Landon, son of Gabby Wright and Cade Hancock of Dalton, Dec. 4.

Layton Brooks, son of Zoie Hyah and Blake Ball of Dalton, Dec. 6.

