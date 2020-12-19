Birth announcements for Dec. 19

Metro image

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Ripp Rowan, son of Kara and Eric Yates of Ringgold, Nov. 20.

Walker Reed, son of Kara and Eric Yates of Ringgold, Nov. 20.

LeAndro Agustin, son of Erislda Linzires and Israel Esquivel of Dalton, Nov. 26.

Juniper Saige, daughter of Adrianne Cloer and Caleb Culberson of Chatsworth, Nov. 30.

Omara Pineda, daughter of Josephine Pineda of Dalton, Nov. 30.

Eliana Ester, daughter of Daisy and Daniel Perez of Chatsworth, Dec. 1.

Micah, son of Margarita and Marlyn Valenzuela Ornelas of Dalton, Dec. 1.

Waylon Allen, son of Hailey Weaver and Jared Bramblett of Dalton, Dec. 2.

Serena Hope Grace, daughter of Julia and James Ashburn of Dalton, Dec. 2.

James Aaron, son of Marcella and Blake Bennett of Tunnel Hill, Dec. 2.

Elliot Jackson, son of Anastasia Haney and Dorian Lambert of Dalton, Dec. 2.

Wilder Evin, son of Hailey Weaver and Jared Bramblett of Dalton, Dec. 2.

Everleigh May Gidget, daughter of Amaria Bryant and Robert Deal of Chatsworth, Dec. 3.

Liam Adriel, son of Tania Carranza of Dalton, Dec. 3.

Oliver Phoenix Storm, son of Shari and Dylan Grooms of Chatsworth, Dec. 3.

Calliope Loretta, daughter of Kayla Painter and Kristopher Jarrett of Dalton, Dec. 3.

Jordan Ida, daughter of Celeste and Anthony Lane of Dalton, Dec. 3.

Weston Barrett Thomas, son of Linnea and Stacy Hall of Cohutta, Dec. 4.

Eleanor Elizabeth, daughter of Jordan and Seth Deurloo of Ringgold, Dec. 4.

Jessie Ann Rose, daughter of Shelby Pack and Avery Scoggins of Dalton, Dec. 5.

Aubree Lynn, daughter of Tiffany and Jordan Priest of Chatsworth, Dec. 5.

Jhayvon, son of Eliza Michelle and Guillermo West of Dalton, Dec. 5.

Sophia Adriana, daughter of Micaela Lopez Bautista of Dalton, Dec. 6.

Journee Grace, daughter of Jessica White and Justin Finley of Rossville, Dec. 6.

Henry Elias, son of Autumn and Hess Foster of Chatsworth, Dec. 7.

Camden Elise, son of Erin and Thomas Trentham of Ringgold, Dec. 7.

Kinley Rose, daughter of Alanah and Taylor Wilkey of Ringgold, Dec. 8.

Isabella Leanne, daughter of Melissa and Trenton West of Dalton, Dec. 8.

Aryan Isiac, son of Stacie Hayworth and Marvin Buttrum of Chatsworth, Dec. 8.

Josie Avalyn, daughter of Kaitlin and Andrew Mitchell of Ringgold, Dec. 9.

Delyla Ann, daughter of Kalee Dean and Seth Stonecypher of Resaca, Dec. 9.

Amy Belen, daughter of Carmen Gonzalez Perez and Wilian Arreaga of Chatsworth, Dec. 9.

Ezekiel Antonio, son of Abigail Ramirez of Dalton, Dec. 10.

Noah Emilio, son of Briana and Mario Reyes of Dalton, Dec. 10.

Sadie Brooks, daughter of Brooke Wallace and Case Mathis of Tunnel Hill, Dec. 10.

Clara Michelle, daughter of Cory and Matt Kile of Dalton, Dec. 11.

Diego Daniel, son of Carina and Francisco Patino of Dalton, Dec. 12.

José Itzaé Barrón Jr., son of Eduwiges and José Concepción Barrón of Dalton, Dec. 14.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you