Birth announcements for Dec. 19

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Ripp Rowan, son of Kara and Eric Yates of Ringgold, Nov. 20.
• Walker Reed, son of Kara and Eric Yates of Ringgold, Nov. 20.
• LeAndro Agustin, son of Erislda Linzires and Israel Esquivel of Dalton, Nov. 26.
• Juniper Saige, daughter of Adrianne Cloer and Caleb Culberson of Chatsworth, Nov. 30.
• Omara Pineda, daughter of Josephine Pineda of Dalton, Nov. 30.
• Eliana Ester, daughter of Daisy and Daniel Perez of Chatsworth, Dec. 1.
• Micah, son of Margarita and Marlyn Valenzuela Ornelas of Dalton, Dec. 1.
• Waylon Allen, son of Hailey Weaver and Jared Bramblett of Dalton, Dec. 2.
• Serena Hope Grace, daughter of Julia and James Ashburn of Dalton, Dec. 2.
• James Aaron, son of Marcella and Blake Bennett of Tunnel Hill, Dec. 2.
• Elliot Jackson, son of Anastasia Haney and Dorian Lambert of Dalton, Dec. 2.
• Wilder Evin, son of Hailey Weaver and Jared Bramblett of Dalton, Dec. 2.
• Everleigh May Gidget, daughter of Amaria Bryant and Robert Deal of Chatsworth, Dec. 3.
• Liam Adriel, son of Tania Carranza of Dalton, Dec. 3.
• Oliver Phoenix Storm, son of Shari and Dylan Grooms of Chatsworth, Dec. 3.
• Calliope Loretta, daughter of Kayla Painter and Kristopher Jarrett of Dalton, Dec. 3.
• Jordan Ida, daughter of Celeste and Anthony Lane of Dalton, Dec. 3.
• Weston Barrett Thomas, son of Linnea and Stacy Hall of Cohutta, Dec. 4.
• Eleanor Elizabeth, daughter of Jordan and Seth Deurloo of Ringgold, Dec. 4.
• Jessie Ann Rose, daughter of Shelby Pack and Avery Scoggins of Dalton, Dec. 5.
• Aubree Lynn, daughter of Tiffany and Jordan Priest of Chatsworth, Dec. 5.
• Jhayvon, son of Eliza Michelle and Guillermo West of Dalton, Dec. 5.
• Sophia Adriana, daughter of Micaela Lopez Bautista of Dalton, Dec. 6.
• Journee Grace, daughter of Jessica White and Justin Finley of Rossville, Dec. 6.
• Henry Elias, son of Autumn and Hess Foster of Chatsworth, Dec. 7.
• Camden Elise, son of Erin and Thomas Trentham of Ringgold, Dec. 7.
• Kinley Rose, daughter of Alanah and Taylor Wilkey of Ringgold, Dec. 8.
• Isabella Leanne, daughter of Melissa and Trenton West of Dalton, Dec. 8.
• Aryan Isiac, son of Stacie Hayworth and Marvin Buttrum of Chatsworth, Dec. 8.
• Josie Avalyn, daughter of Kaitlin and Andrew Mitchell of Ringgold, Dec. 9.
• Delyla Ann, daughter of Kalee Dean and Seth Stonecypher of Resaca, Dec. 9.
• Amy Belen, daughter of Carmen Gonzalez Perez and Wilian Arreaga of Chatsworth, Dec. 9.
• Ezekiel Antonio, son of Abigail Ramirez of Dalton, Dec. 10.
• Noah Emilio, son of Briana and Mario Reyes of Dalton, Dec. 10.
• Sadie Brooks, daughter of Brooke Wallace and Case Mathis of Tunnel Hill, Dec. 10.
• Clara Michelle, daughter of Cory and Matt Kile of Dalton, Dec. 11.
• Diego Daniel, son of Carina and Francisco Patino of Dalton, Dec. 12.
• José Itzaé Barrón Jr., son of Eduwiges and José Concepción Barrón of Dalton, Dec. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.