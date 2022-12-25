Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Enola Bellamy, daughter of Baneza Mejia and Jacob Trout of Crandall, Dec. 5.
• Tayleigh Leann, daughter of Courtney and Kevin Garrett of Dalton, Dec. 5.
• Lakelyn Jade, daughter of Morgan and Tyler Wells of Dalton, Dec. 6.
• Daniela Carolina, daughter of Wendy Paz and Wilson Martinez of Dalton, Dec. 6.
• Eliana, daughter of Brenda and Jacobo Romero of Dalton, Dec. 6.
• Josephine Grace, daughter of Jacqueline and Johnny Briggs of Chatsworth, Dec. 7.
• Ivy Mae, daughter of Victoria Isaacs and Justin White of Dalton, Dec. 8.
• Fernando, son of Sarahy Velez and Jesus Alarcon of Dalton, Dec. 8.
• Valentin Angel, son of Maria Quijano and Ramon Tapia of Dalton, Dec. 9.
• Montana Avery, daughter of Jessica Crumley and Stephen Dean of Tunnel Hill, Dec. 9.
• John William, son of Brittney and Jeffrey Tate of Rocky Face, Dec. 9.
• Elijah James, son of Keisha Brackett and Tyler Trew of Calhoun, Dec. 9.
• Remi Elaine, daughter of Paiton and Brett Smith of Chatsworth, Dec. 10.
