Birth announcements for Dec. 26

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Harmony Ann-Marie, daughter of Kellivia Morris and Shaun Jones of Chatsworth, Dec. 3.

Laya Nocole, daughter of Taylor and Tanner Rovillier of Dalton, Dec. 6.

Jensen Thomas, daughter of Kayla and Cody Plott of Ringgold, Dec. 6.

Everly Michelle, daughter of Katelyn Garnett and Michael Ricketts of Dalton, Dec. 7.

Daniel Sebastian, son of Rebeca Pacheco Mendoza of Chatsworth, Dec. 7.

Legend Phoenix, son of Jensen and Kyle Dunn of Crandall, Dec. 7.

Azalia Skye, daughter of Ashanti Beasley and Arthaniel Womble Jr. of Dalton, Dec. 7.

Hendrix Kash, son of Francie Whaley and Daniel Johnson of Chatsworth, Dec. 7.

Neo Pryce, son of Payton and Travis Jones of Tunnel Hill, Dec. 8.

Sebastian Emanuel, son of Salma Castillo and José Vargas of Dalton, Dec. 8.

Olivia Shay, daughter of Lea and William Cordell of Dalton, Dec. 8.

Alysa, daughter of Irma Renoj Matzir and Geovanny Lopez Vicente of Dalton, Dec. 9.

Rowan Knox, son of Bayli Quarles and Jordan Smith of Dalton, Dec. 9.

Abel, son of Cecia Pablo Ramos and Hilario Velasquez Ramos of Chatsworth, Dec. 9.

Zariyah Noel, daughter of Christina Kish of Dalton, Dec. 10.

Michaela Rose, daughter of Amanda Roche and Harol Roche Garcia of Chatsworth, Dec. 10.

Kaennin Ryker-Wayne, son of Karsyn Robinson and Ricky Weaver of Chatsworth, Dec. 10.

Zoe Natalie, daughter of Yolanda and Alexandro Guzman of Dalton, Dec. 11.

Walter Benjamin IV, son of Tiffany Lloyd and Walter Lloyd of Dalton, Dec. 11.

Morgan Claire, daughter of Jennifer and Brett Allen of Tunnel Hill, Dec. 13.

Ella Katherine, daughter of Susanna and Chad Criss of Calhoun, Dec. 13.

• Ari Zenaida, daughter of Natasha and Miguel Martinez of Tunnel Hill, Dec. 13.

