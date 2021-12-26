Birth announcements for Dec. 26

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Harmony Ann-Marie, daughter of Kellivia Morris and Shaun Jones of Chatsworth, Dec. 3.
• Laya Nocole, daughter of Taylor and Tanner Rovillier of Dalton, Dec. 6.
• Jensen Thomas, daughter of Kayla and Cody Plott of Ringgold, Dec. 6.
• Everly Michelle, daughter of Katelyn Garnett and Michael Ricketts of Dalton, Dec. 7.
• Daniel Sebastian, son of Rebeca Pacheco Mendoza of Chatsworth, Dec. 7.
• Legend Phoenix, son of Jensen and Kyle Dunn of Crandall, Dec. 7.
• Azalia Skye, daughter of Ashanti Beasley and Arthaniel Womble Jr. of Dalton, Dec. 7.
• Hendrix Kash, son of Francie Whaley and Daniel Johnson of Chatsworth, Dec. 7.
• Neo Pryce, son of Payton and Travis Jones of Tunnel Hill, Dec. 8.
• Sebastian Emanuel, son of Salma Castillo and José Vargas of Dalton, Dec. 8.
• Olivia Shay, daughter of Lea and William Cordell of Dalton, Dec. 8.
• Alysa, daughter of Irma Renoj Matzir and Geovanny Lopez Vicente of Dalton, Dec. 9.
• Rowan Knox, son of Bayli Quarles and Jordan Smith of Dalton, Dec. 9.
• Abel, son of Cecia Pablo Ramos and Hilario Velasquez Ramos of Chatsworth, Dec. 9.
• Zariyah Noel, daughter of Christina Kish of Dalton, Dec. 10.
• Michaela Rose, daughter of Amanda Roche and Harol Roche Garcia of Chatsworth, Dec. 10.
• Kaennin Ryker-Wayne, son of Karsyn Robinson and Ricky Weaver of Chatsworth, Dec. 10.
• Zoe Natalie, daughter of Yolanda and Alexandro Guzman of Dalton, Dec. 11.
• Walter Benjamin IV, son of Tiffany Lloyd and Walter Lloyd of Dalton, Dec. 11.
• Morgan Claire, daughter of Jennifer and Brett Allen of Tunnel Hill, Dec. 13.
• Ella Katherine, daughter of Susanna and Chad Criss of Calhoun, Dec. 13.
• Ari Zenaida, daughter of Natasha and Miguel Martinez of Tunnel Hill, Dec. 13.
