Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Gael Ilan, daughter of Veronica Cruz and Alexis Marquez of Dalton, Dec. 9.
• Legend Lewis, son of Shakea Bass and Samuel Sessions of Dalton, Dec. 12.
• Katryna Kay Rose, daughter of Andrina Long and Michael Roberts of Dalton, Dec. 12.
• Norah James, daughter of Raegan Johns and Justin Albright of Chatsworth, Dec. 12.
• Josephine Yael, daughter of Tiffany and Justin Morgan of Dalton, Dec. 13.
• Ryley Grayson Andrew, son of Tiffany and Tyler Stennett of Chatsworth, Dec. 13.
• River Tyler Scott, son of Tiffany and Tyler Stennett of Chatsworth, Dec. 13.
• Carmen Victoria, daughter of Ariel Palacio Morales and Jesus Morales-Chairez of Chatsworth, Dec. 13.
• Ellis Andrew, son of Jada and Jacob Day of Dalton, Dec. 14.
• Jetson Noah, son of Marten and Joseph Wheat of Chatsworth, Dec. 15.
• Vivian Rose, daughter of LillyBeth Witt of Summerville, Dec. 16.
• Caius Elease, son of Caya Atkins of Calhoun, Dec. 16.
• Cade Leeam, son of Hannah and Cameron Ledford of Crandall, Dec. 16.
• Leighonna Grace, daughter of Stephanie Ellard and Jose Garcia Vega of Resaca, Dec. 16.
• Hazel Constance, daughter of Stephanie and Cory Caldwell of Chatsworth, Dec. 18.
• Adrian Michael, son of Amber and Garrett Davis of Dalton, Dec. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.