Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Asa Grey, son of Cassi and Daniel Vela of Dalton, Nov. 14.
• Kaliejah Alcari Deon, son of Kashetta Beck of Dalton, Nov. 14.
• Paisley Brook, daughter of Kelly and Brandon Jackson of Chatsworth, Nov. 15.
• Romah Rey, son of Madison Manes and Dametri Thornton of Dalton, Nov. 16.
• Kovur Rayne, daughter of Bailey and Joshua Davis of Fort Oglethorpe, Nov. 16.
• Corey Carl, son of Leah Bartley and Eldon Cochran of Dalton, Nov. 16.
• John Robert, son of Kristle and Jacob Holcomb of Chatsworth, Nov. 16.
• Sophia, daughter of Laura and Macario Gutierrez of Dalton, Nov. 17.
• Collin Lewis, son of Shasta and Shannon Campbell of Dalton, Nov. 17.
• Joaquin Jesus, son of Julia and Jesus Sandoval of Ringgold, Nov. 17.
• Nettie Belle, daughter of Aimee and Kevin Garner of Chatsworth, Nov. 17.
• Camila Elisa, daughter of Maria Piscitelli and Carlos Urbano of Dalton, Nov. 18.
• Jason Kash, son of Meghan and Jason Thomas of Rocky Face, Nov. 18.
• Maria Fernanda, daughter of Delfina Martinez and Donald Hernandez of Dalton, Nov. 18.
• Isco Emmanuel, son of Mariela Rodriguez and Josue Arriola of Dalton, Nov. 20.
