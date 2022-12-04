Birth announcements

Metro image

 Metro image

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Asa Grey, son of Cassi and Daniel Vela of Dalton, Nov. 14.

• Kaliejah Alcari Deon, son of Kashetta Beck of Dalton, Nov. 14.

• Paisley Brook, daughter of Kelly and Brandon Jackson of Chatsworth, Nov. 15.

• Romah Rey, son of Madison Manes and Dametri Thornton of Dalton, Nov. 16.

• Kovur Rayne, daughter of Bailey and Joshua Davis of Fort Oglethorpe, Nov. 16.

• Corey Carl, son of Leah Bartley and Eldon Cochran of Dalton, Nov. 16.

• John Robert, son of Kristle and Jacob Holcomb of Chatsworth, Nov. 16.

• Sophia, daughter of Laura and Macario Gutierrez of Dalton, Nov. 17.

• Collin Lewis, son of Shasta and Shannon Campbell of Dalton, Nov. 17.

• Joaquin Jesus, son of Julia and Jesus Sandoval of Ringgold, Nov. 17.

• Nettie Belle, daughter of Aimee and Kevin Garner of Chatsworth, Nov. 17.

• Camila Elisa, daughter of Maria Piscitelli and Carlos Urbano of Dalton, Nov. 18.

• Jason Kash, son of Meghan and Jason Thomas of Rocky Face, Nov. 18.

• Maria Fernanda, daughter of Delfina Martinez and Donald Hernandez of Dalton, Nov. 18.

• Isco Emmanuel, son of Mariela Rodriguez and Josue Arriola of Dalton, Nov. 20.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video