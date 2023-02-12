Birth announcements

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Lakelynn Rhea, daughter of Makayla Redd of Calhoun, Jan. 19.

• Andriel, son of Beatriz and Jorje Perez Guevara of Tunnel Hill, Jan. 19.

• Naomi Marely, daughter of Maria Morales and Fredy Miranda of Dalton, Jan. 19.

• Dulce Isabella, daughter of Martha Mendiola and Edgar Cabrera of Dalton, Jan. 20.

• Amethyst Ruby, daughter of Catelyn and Nathaniel Green of Chatsworth, Jan. 20.

• Camila Damaris, daughter of Florinda Bautista Tercero and Felipe Bautista Ramirez of Chatsworth, Jan. 20.

• Iker Jhoan, son of Anayely Ramirez Ortiz of Chatsworth, Jan. 20.

• Raelynn Annette, daughter of Savanna and Justin Wade of Chatsworth, Jan. 20.

• Riverlynn Jade, daughter of Ashley Sexton and Caleb Pratt of Cohutta, Jan. 21.

• Kayce Tyler Thomas, son of Lauren and Tyler Smith of Tunnel Hill, Jan. 22.

• Enzo Romeo, son of Gloria Castruita and Richard Jacobs of Dalton, Jan. 23.

• Silas River, son of Sandi and Chris Cantrell of Cohutta, Jan. 24.

• Scarlett Wren, daughter of Kinze Ponders and Hunter Bruce of Dalton, Jan. 24.

• Natalia Zoé, daughter of Rocio Caro Fraire and Marco Flores of Dalton, Jan. 25.

• Anaí Alejandra, daughter of Valeria and Luis Fuentes of Dalton, Jan. 25.

• Loki Easton Layne, son of Merissa and Joshua Barnes of Dalton, Jan. 25.

• Hudson Allen, son of Erin Aallaway and Luke Neely of Chatsworth, Jan. 25.

• Cadence Corinne, daughter of Betsy and Eric Manley of Resaca, Jan. 26.

• Olivia Grace, daughter of Hope McLendon and George Smith of Chatsworth, Jan. 26.

• Jayden Oliver, son of Rylee Reed and Nathen Kennedy of Rocky Face, Jan. 26.

• John Luke, son of Hayleigh Carroll and Christopher Locke of Chatsworth, Jan. 26.

• Landen Christopher Shawn, son of Katherine and Ryan McCullough of Chatsworth, Jan. 26.

• Elian Aziel, son of Sandra Franco Ortiz and Alexis Guerrero of Dalton, Jan. 26.

• Elliana Mae, daughter of Haley Chadwick and Michael Cox of Dalton, Jan. 27.

• Kayden William, son of Ashleyann and Ryan Nelson of Resaca, Jan. 27.

• Dallen Aleksander, son of Caroline and Don Allen Bonds Jr. of Dalton, Jan. 30.

• River William, son of Taylor and Eric Stone of Chatsworth, Jan. 30.

• Atlas Dean, son of Megan and Quincy Amos of Dalton, Jan. 30.

• Elias Lee, son of Karen and Lee Alarcon of Cartersville, Jan. 31.

