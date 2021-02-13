Birth announcements for Feb. 13

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Eleanor Grace, daughter of Rachel and William Pinto of Dalton, Jan. 18.

• Oliver Noah, son of Melanie Pacheco and Manuel Solis of Dalton, Jan. 19.

• David Matthew, son of Anna and Andrew Hames of Dalton, Jan. 19.

• Mikhail Alexander, son of Hsenia and Stephen Douhne of Dalton, Jan. 19.

• Madilynn Maxine, daughter of Mackenzie and Matthew Keith of Ringgold, Jan. 19.

• Jason, son of Ashley Ocana and Jason Ozuna of Dalton, Jan. 19.

• Avalynn Rae, daughter of Raven and Eric Craft of Crandall, Jan. 19.

• Hollis Blair, daughter of Chelsey and John Brooker of Dalton, Jan. 20.

• River Lee, son of Emma Epps and Hunter Stanley of Chatsworth, Jan. 20.

• Jayson Isaac, son of Lorien Lemus and Kevin Nunez of Dalton, Jan. 20.

• Ian Noah, son of Ibeth Cardoza and Ismael Fraire of Dalton, Jan. 20.

• Mathieu Sawyer, son of January and Joshua Jones of Calhoun, Jan. 20.

• Zoleyni Sophia, daughter of Zahilis Rodriguez and Omar Cruz Mangual of Dalton, Jan. 21.

• Santiago, Miriam Hernandez and Nestor Zamora of Chatsworth, Jan. 21.

• Olivia Kate, daughter of Monica Santiesteban and Carlos Alvarado of Dalton, Jan. 25.

• LilleyAnne Amethyst Rose, daughter of Brandi and Jarek Wilkins of Calhoun, Jan. 25.

• Maverick Gunner, son of Samantha and Jordan Smith of Dalton, Jan. 26.

• Reese Everly, daughter of Abby Flood and Garrett Bowen of Chatsworth, Jan. 28.

• Raelynn Jade, daughter of Destiny Martin and Cameron Dodson of Dalton, Jan. 28.

• Jaxson Guillermo, son of Erika Guillen and Jose Solorzano of Dalton, Jan. 28.

• Dariah Zoei, daughter of Lorry Gibson and Dra'vin Hunter of Dalton, Jan. 28.

• Issac Abel Torres, son of Aimee Diaz Ramirez and Eduardo Torres of Dalton, Jan. 29.

• Asher Knoxx, son of Whitney and Darren Howard of Chatsworth, Jan. 29.

• Levi Thomas, son of Megan and David Marcus of Resaca, Jan. 29.

• Kiryn Jrake, son of Talia Barnett and Chris White of Dalton, Jan. 29.

• Lyon Montgomery, son of Lauren Jonason and Mont Ballew of Dalton, Jan. 30.

• Madelyn Zalayshia Grace Morton, daughter of Mikayla Lay and Justin Morton of Dalton, Feb. 1.

• Anahí Celeste, daughter of Patricia Mareha and Roberto Mareha Perez of Dalton, Feb. 1.

• Francisco Javier, son of Erica Palomo and Fransisco Cruz of Dalton, Feb. 1.

• Ava Skie, daughter of Kaylin Allen and Tyler Harrell of Calhoun, Feb. 1.

