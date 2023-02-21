Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Mateo Xavier, son of Judith Morales and Jonathan Valdez of Dalton, Jan. 31.
• Viviana Novalie, daughter of Litsy Jasso and Gustavo of Dalton, Feb. 1.
• Oliver Grey, son of Maisey Younes and Gage Bishop of Chatsworth, Feb. 1.
• Malachi Luis, son of Marilyn Young and Jorge Rivera of Chatsworth, Feb. 1.
• Kylian Rony, son of Edith Gonzalez Macario and William Simón Méndez of Dalton, Feb. 1.
• Grady John Lamar, son of Brittany Rampley and Ethan Baldwin of Dalton, Feb. 2
• Eimy Dayana, daughter of Lorely Contreras Melendres and Adolfo Estrada of Dalton, Feb. 2.
• Santiago, son of Alonfra Garcia and Eduardo Morin of Dalton, Feb. 2.
• Angel Neftali, son of Elvia Ramirez Morales and Angel Ramos Godinez of Dalton, Feb. 3.
• Mayli Annabelle, daughter of Margarita Ramirez Gabriel and Lucas Aguilar Macario of Dalton, Feb. 3.
• Birklee Nicole, daughter of Stormy and Beau Avery of Calhoun, Feb. 4.
• Kingston Kash O'Neal, son of Barbara Disney and Caleb Williamson of Chatsworth, Feb. 5.
• Eily Sofia, daughter of Adriana Cepeda and Luis Cepeda Susana of Dalton, Feb. 5.
• Damari Lashaun, son of Christy Coggins and Deandre Page of Dalton, Feb. 6.
• Emiliano, son of Eslendy Lozano and Ethan Barragan Dosal of Dalton, Feb. 6.
• Luciano Allesandro, son of Ana Camacaro and José Acosta of Dalton, Feb. 6.
• Ryleigh Jayde, daughter of Ariel Venable of Cohutta, Feb. 6.
• Axel Omar, son of Mayra Gonzalez and Joel Matias of Dalton, Feb. 7.
• Haisley Michelle Kay, daughter of Taylor Webb and Kevin Avery of Calhoun, Feb. 7.
• Isaac Armando, son of Natalie and Juan Acosta of Dalton, Feb. 7.
• Kayson Victor, son of Amber and Eric Amos of Chatsworth, Feb. 8.
• Aiden Simon, son of Marlene Trejo-Perez and Alexis Perez Perez of Calhoun, Feb. 8.
• Santiago, son of Arianna Ramirez and David Leora of Dalton, Feb. 8.
• Yael, son of Lucero Ramirez and Jose Piña Lopez of Dalton, Feb. 8.
• Zoey Bailey Kate, daughter of Desiree Bronson and Raheem Adams of Chatsworth, Feb. 8.
• Skylar Daisy, daughter of Amber Biggs and William Clark West of Dalton, Feb. 9.
• Lennox Devon, son of Cori Harolson and Anthony Hilliard of Dalton, Feb. 9.
• Aela Dannielle Violencia, daughter of Nicole Amos and Aaron Moreno of Dalton, Feb. 9.
