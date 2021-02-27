Birth announcements for Feb. 27-28

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Sofia Delilah, daughter of Melanny Sanchez and Andres Romero of Calhoun, Feb. 3.
• Oliver Benjamin, son of Yazmin Gracia and Ryan King of Dalton, Feb. 3.
• Kyleigh Vera Elaine, daughter of Lisa Shoemaker and Devon Parr of Chatsworth, Feb. 3.
• Lexie Belle, daughter of Christina Onofre and Hector Rodriguez of Dalton, Feb. 4.
• Jasper Charles, son of Sarah Burns and Joshua James Campbell of Calhoun, Feb. 4.
• Ember Olive, daughter of Kali Ledwell and Devin Talley of Summerville, Feb. 4.
• Adelyn Naomi, daughter of Juanita Torres and Marco Hurtado of Dalton, Feb. 4.
• Adriel Liam, son of Fatima and Aaron Wells of Dalton, Feb. 4.
• Kadence Zachary, son of Rachel Daniel and Sean Hall of Dalton, Feb. 5.
• Alana Rose Marie, daughter of Tesla Jones and Christopher Hyde of Dalton Feb. 5.
• Mariah Emilla, daughter of Maria and Efrain Espinoza of Dalton, Feb. 5.
• Skyler Jade, daughter of Heidi Peters and Tyler Hollifield of Dalton, Feb. 5.
• Ruby Ann, daughter of Nicole and Dewayne Lloyd of Dalton, Feb. 5.
• Felipe Guadalupe Montalvo Jr., son of Zulma and Felipe Montalvo of Dalton, Feb. 5.
• Mia Lynette, daughter of Daisy Gomez and Elvis Jacobo of Dalton, Feb. 6.
• Brantley Gage, son of Nancy Danielle Lewis of Dalton, Feb. 8.
• Isaac Velazquez Hernandez, son of Maria Hernandez and Camerino Velazquel of Dalton, Feb. 8.
• Micah Kai, son of Lauren Reyes and Hunter Mulkey of Dalton, Feb. 8.
• BelleAnn Ruth, daughter of Meagan and Thomas Hall of Chatsworth, Feb. 8.
• Isaiah David, son of Graviela Zamora and Christian Gutierrez of Rocky Face, Feb. 9.
• Christian Dwayne, son of Katie and CJ Reid of Rocky Face, Feb. 10.
• Alainee Victoria, daughter of Gabriela Maldonado Rivera and Kenneth Morales Caguias of Dalton, Feb. 11.
• Hayes Ridley, son of Lauren and Zach Elliot of Dalton, Feb. 12.
• Joenick, son of Velsi Barnabas and Ray Jay Nelper of Dalton, Feb. 12.
• Madeleine Grace, daughter of Hannah Ridley and Adam Rodriguez Jr. of Dalton, Feb. 12.
• Camila, daughter of Georgina and Luis Pacheco of Dalton, Feb. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.