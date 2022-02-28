Birth announcements

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Poppy Collette, son of Sydney and Hutton Sellers of Dalton, Jan. 24.

• Aiden Michael, son of Danielle and William Perkins of Calhoun, Jan. 24.

• Layla Hazel Sharon, daughter of Sierra and Samuel Easley of Dalton, Jan. 25.

• Graham Patrick, son of Courtney Dyer and Patrick Brown of Dalton, Jan. 25.

• Lillian Dawn Nicole, daughter of Haley Biddy and Dewey Phillips of Calhoun, Jan. 25.

• Coleson Wesley, son of Jessica and Eric Chance of Tunnel Hill, Jan. 26.

• Madilynn Marie, daughter of LeeAnn and Kenan Briner of Tunnel Hill, Jan. 26.

• Christopher, son of Grecia Vega Olvera and Jorge Ramirez of Dalton, Jan. 26.

• Delaney Yuanna, daughter of Rosa Soto and Isaias Triana of Dalton, Jan. 26.

• Uziel, son of Cristal Rodriguez Rendon and Alejandro Franco Ortiz of Dalton, Jan. 28.

• Amiriona Leah May, daughter of Breonna Bonds and Michael Lopez of Dalton, Jan. 28.

• Kolesten Lee, son of Kaci Painter and Jeffery Bagwell of Calhoun, Jan. 28.

• Emilio, son of Arely and Carlos Ochoa of Dalton, Jan. 29.

• Easton Rey, son of Kelsi and Cristian Barbour of Resaca, Jan. 29.

• Bentley Levi, son of Shania and Floyd Betterton of Dalton, Jan. 29.

• Leonardo Xavier, son of Azeneth and Davis Lopez of Chatsworth, Jan. 30.

• Nevaeh, daughter of Latoya and Josh West of Dalton, Jan. 31.

• Emma Bailey, daughter of Danielle and Alex Brock of Dalton, Jan. 31.

• Willow Marley-Elizabeth, daughter of Nicole and Bryan Thorn of Ringgold, Feb. 1.

• Valeria, daughter of Maricruz and Abraham Reya of Dalton, Feb. 1.

• Melany Fabiola, daughter of Cristanta Simón Ramos and Samuel Vásquez De León of Dalton, Feb. 1.

• Allison Grace Eileen, daughter of Jane Monds of Chatsworth, Jan. 2.

• Eliana, daughter of Janet and Fernando Rangel of Chatsworth, Feb. 2.

• Natalie Hope, daughter of Jasmine Hamlin and Jeffery Long of Chatsworth, Feb. 3.

• Juan Antonio, son of Samantha Macias and Juan Antonio Montoya Jr. of Dalton, Feb. 3.

• Julia Elise, daughter of Erenia and Jeff Wilson of Dalton, Feb. 3.

• Briggs Mason, son of Melea Grann of Dalton, Feb. 3.

• Axle Earl, son of Nassey Officer and Matthew Rhodes of Tunnel Hill, Feb. 4.

