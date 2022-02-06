Birth announcements for Feb. 6

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Paisley June Lynn, daughter of Kendall Ledford and Mathew Greeson of Dalton, Jan. 10.

• Landynn Edward McCray, son of Amber and Michael Cuthbert of Rocky Face, Jan. 10

• Evelyn Marie, daughter of Jessica Cano and Elvis Arredondo of Dalton, Jan. 11.

• Hensley Elizabeth, daughter of Jacy Burns and Ian Bradley of Dalton, Jan. 11.

• Silas Luke, son of Rachel and Luke Fryar of LaFayette, Jan. 12.

• Nathaniel Tommy, son of Andrea and Clay Swanner of Dalton, Jan. 13.

• Harper Scott, daughter of Hannah and Murphy Martin of Chatsworth, Jan. 13.

• Samuel Owen, son of Sarah and Dustin Tate of Rocky Face, Jan. 14.

• Jinseiah Sapphire Lynn, daughter of Adah and Lyman Medina of Rossville, Jan. 14.

• Kalleigh Marie, daughter of Alexis and John Brown of Cohutta, Jan. 14.

• Samuel John III, son of Taylor and Samuel John Ruggiero II of Rocky Face, Jan. 14.

• Christopher Wayne Kash, son of Amanda Duckworth and Christopher Gravitt of Chatsworth, Jan. 16.

• Amy Antonella, daughter of Mariela and Jose Roberto Adame of Dalton, Jan. 17.

• Tanner Hayes, son of Claire and Miles Monhollen of Ringgold, Jan. 17.

• Naya Brook, daughter of Heather and Chris Patterson of Fort Oglethorpe, Jan. 18.

• Nina Brock, daughter of Heather and Chris Patterson of Fort Oglethorpe, Jan. 18.

• Liam Richard, son of Elizabeth and Bryce Delozie of Dalton, Jan. 18.

• Octavia Glinda-June, daughter of Alexis Hooper and Andrew Wagnon of Chatsworth, Jan. 18.

• Konner Lebrian, son of Jordan Chamlee and Kristian Baggett of Resaca, Jan. 18.

• Annais Raquel, daughter of Kirsten Harrington and Oscar Perez of Dalton, Jan. 20.

• Weston DéLon, son of Ashlyn Spivey Harris and Devlyn Carrell of Chatsworth, Jan. 20.

• Janie Rose, daughter of Lindsey and Tyler Smith of Dalton, Jan. 20.

• Luna Andrew, daughter of Andrew Parada and Jesus Sanchez of Dalton, Jan. 20.

• Reyna Leanne, daughter of Amanda Awsta and Hayden Ferrick of Crandall, Jan. 21.

• Jaxtyn Drew, son of Brianna Findlay and Hayden Hampton of Rocky Face, Jan. 21.

• Jailyn, daughter of Ariana Navarro and Oscar Orozco of Dalton, Jan. 22.

• James Thomas, son of Lauren and Alex Tucker of Dalton, Jan. 22.

• Dean Bradley Mitchell, son of Tiffany Elmore of Dalton, Jan. 23.

