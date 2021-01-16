Birth announcements for Jan. 16

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Austin Blake, son of Melissa Chastain and Austin Williams of Dalton, Dec. 23.

Ryker Nash, son of Megan Summers and Christopher Bramblett of Dalton, Dec. 23.

Miles Lennox, son of Jada Watson and John Austin Townsend of Dalton, Dec. 23.

Alvin Noah, son of Mary Densmore and Aaron Frady Gann of Chatsworth, Dec. 23.

Eithan Gabriel, son of Nancy and Miguel Rodriguez of Dalton, Dec. 23.

Violeta Camila, daughter of Valerie Cruz and Carlos Alberto Sanchez Aleso of Chatsworth, Dec. 23.

Zyan Chaves, son of Zharicks Chavez Hernandez of Rossville, Dec. 26.

Christian Ariel, son of Mary Dirig of Dalton, Dec. 26.

Tabias, son of Tiana and Dustin Vaughn of Tunnel Hill, Dec. 26.

Grace Ann, daughter of Suzanne Cortez and Jonathan Roach of Chatsworth, Dec. 28.

Elijah Owen, son of Autumn Wade and Joshua Nilsen of Resaca, Dec. 28.

Harlow-Jolene Inez, daughter of Tabatha Williams of Resaca, Dec. 28.

Carmen Isabella, daughter of Ericka and David Olvera of Dalton, Dec. 28.

Delilah Marie, daughter of Alexus and Genaro Adame of Dalton, Dec. 28.

Lakelynn Rose, daughter of Brittany and Andrew Utech of Scottsboro, Alabama, Dec. 29.

Nahla Julibea-Rose, daughter of Alexus and Deven Driver of Dalton, Dec. 29.

Caden Tony-Shaun, son of Rebecca Green and Paul Byson of Chatsworth, Dec. 29.

Cameron Josiah, son of Heather and Darren Johnson of Dalton, Dec. 30.

Samuel Thomas, son of Samantha Rogers and Mason Weaver of Ellijay, Dec. 31.

Valerie Lilyanna, daughter of Angelita Titeana Nichols and Brian Garcia Rivero of Palmetto, Dec. 31.

Mason Liam, son of Kimberly and Anthony Vail of Armuchee, Dec. 31.

Chance Luther Maddox, son of Autumn Thomas and Daniel Darrah of Dalton, Dec. 31.

Jason Myles, son of Jessica and Christopher Hall of Dalton, Dec. 31.

Blake Matthew, son of Destiny Russell and Tanner Pierce of Rocky Face, Dec. 31.

Clayton Denver Cole, son of Jade Anderson and Tyler Huckeby of Calhoun, Jan. 1.

Kingston Curtis, son of Calista Marquez and Kingston Demetri Curtis Teal of Dalton, Jan. 1.

Everly Grey, daughter of Crystal and Markus Burchett of Calhoun, Jan. 1.

Daniel Charles, son of Lindsey and Luke Jenkins of Dalton, Jan. 1.

Aleigha Teresa, daughter of Haleigh Williams and Michael Moore of Dalton, Jan. 4.

Isaac Bautista Bautista, son of Florinda Bautista Tercero and Felipe Bautista Ramirez of Dalton, Jan. 4.

Nicolas Alcala Vega, son of Bernice Vega and Abraham Alcala Aguirre of Dalton, Jan. 5.

Israel Alejandro, son of Jahaira Janeth Morales Garcia and Alexis G Silva Ortiz of Calhoun, Jan. 5.

Liam D'Angelo, son of Danielle Alexandra White and Felipe De Jesus Cervantes Jr. of Dalton, Jan. 5.

Joseph Alejandro, son of Rosa Rivera of Dalton, Jan. 5.

Blakely Ella, daughter of Cassie and Blake Bowen of Cohutta, Jan. 6.

Luca Blu Nunez, son of Shelby Margarita Gonzalez and Kenneth Taylor Nunez of Dalton, Jan. 6.

Sage Kimberly, daughter of Magen and Jordan Phelps of Rocky Face, Jan. 7.

Ella Grace, daughter of Teresa and Bradley Marshall of Cohutta, Jan. 8.

Ruby Evelyn, daughter of Julie Davis of Dalton, Jan. 8.

Mattheo Bexley, son of Yazmin and Jesús Jacobo of Dalton, Jan. 9.

Fynnleigh-Joy Wyatt, daughter of Elizabeth Saldivar of Chatsworth, Jan. 10.

Ivan Alejandro Lopez, son of Martha and Homero Lopez of Dalton, Jan. 10.

Reina Isabella, daughter of Lecly Triana of Dalton, Jan. 10.

