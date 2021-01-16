Birth announcements for Jan. 16

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Austin Blake, son of Melissa Chastain and Austin Williams of Dalton, Dec. 23.
• Ryker Nash, son of Megan Summers and Christopher Bramblett of Dalton, Dec. 23.
• Miles Lennox, son of Jada Watson and John Austin Townsend of Dalton, Dec. 23.
• Alvin Noah, son of Mary Densmore and Aaron Frady Gann of Chatsworth, Dec. 23.
• Eithan Gabriel, son of Nancy and Miguel Rodriguez of Dalton, Dec. 23.
• Violeta Camila, daughter of Valerie Cruz and Carlos Alberto Sanchez Aleso of Chatsworth, Dec. 23.
• Zyan Chaves, son of Zharicks Chavez Hernandez of Rossville, Dec. 26.
• Christian Ariel, son of Mary Dirig of Dalton, Dec. 26.
• Tabias, son of Tiana and Dustin Vaughn of Tunnel Hill, Dec. 26.
• Grace Ann, daughter of Suzanne Cortez and Jonathan Roach of Chatsworth, Dec. 28.
• Elijah Owen, son of Autumn Wade and Joshua Nilsen of Resaca, Dec. 28.
• Harlow-Jolene Inez, daughter of Tabatha Williams of Resaca, Dec. 28.
• Carmen Isabella, daughter of Ericka and David Olvera of Dalton, Dec. 28.
• Delilah Marie, daughter of Alexus and Genaro Adame of Dalton, Dec. 28.
• Lakelynn Rose, daughter of Brittany and Andrew Utech of Scottsboro, Alabama, Dec. 29.
• Nahla Julibea-Rose, daughter of Alexus and Deven Driver of Dalton, Dec. 29.
• Caden Tony-Shaun, son of Rebecca Green and Paul Byson of Chatsworth, Dec. 29.
• Cameron Josiah, son of Heather and Darren Johnson of Dalton, Dec. 30.
• Samuel Thomas, son of Samantha Rogers and Mason Weaver of Ellijay, Dec. 31.
• Valerie Lilyanna, daughter of Angelita Titeana Nichols and Brian Garcia Rivero of Palmetto, Dec. 31.
• Mason Liam, son of Kimberly and Anthony Vail of Armuchee, Dec. 31.
• Chance Luther Maddox, son of Autumn Thomas and Daniel Darrah of Dalton, Dec. 31.
• Jason Myles, son of Jessica and Christopher Hall of Dalton, Dec. 31.
• Blake Matthew, son of Destiny Russell and Tanner Pierce of Rocky Face, Dec. 31.
• Clayton Denver Cole, son of Jade Anderson and Tyler Huckeby of Calhoun, Jan. 1.
• Kingston Curtis, son of Calista Marquez and Kingston Demetri Curtis Teal of Dalton, Jan. 1.
• Everly Grey, daughter of Crystal and Markus Burchett of Calhoun, Jan. 1.
• Daniel Charles, son of Lindsey and Luke Jenkins of Dalton, Jan. 1.
• Aleigha Teresa, daughter of Haleigh Williams and Michael Moore of Dalton, Jan. 4.
• Isaac Bautista Bautista, son of Florinda Bautista Tercero and Felipe Bautista Ramirez of Dalton, Jan. 4.
• Nicolas Alcala Vega, son of Bernice Vega and Abraham Alcala Aguirre of Dalton, Jan. 5.
• Israel Alejandro, son of Jahaira Janeth Morales Garcia and Alexis G Silva Ortiz of Calhoun, Jan. 5.
• Liam D'Angelo, son of Danielle Alexandra White and Felipe De Jesus Cervantes Jr. of Dalton, Jan. 5.
• Joseph Alejandro, son of Rosa Rivera of Dalton, Jan. 5.
• Blakely Ella, daughter of Cassie and Blake Bowen of Cohutta, Jan. 6.
• Luca Blu Nunez, son of Shelby Margarita Gonzalez and Kenneth Taylor Nunez of Dalton, Jan. 6.
• Sage Kimberly, daughter of Magen and Jordan Phelps of Rocky Face, Jan. 7.
• Ella Grace, daughter of Teresa and Bradley Marshall of Cohutta, Jan. 8.
• Ruby Evelyn, daughter of Julie Davis of Dalton, Jan. 8.
• Mattheo Bexley, son of Yazmin and Jesús Jacobo of Dalton, Jan. 9.
• Fynnleigh-Joy Wyatt, daughter of Elizabeth Saldivar of Chatsworth, Jan. 10.
• Ivan Alejandro Lopez, son of Martha and Homero Lopez of Dalton, Jan. 10.
• Reina Isabella, daughter of Lecly Triana of Dalton, Jan. 10.
