Birth announcements for Jan. 16

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Vincente Andres, son of Elizabeth Chavarria and Juan Hernandez Jr. of Dalton, Dec. 22.
• Honerti Zamir, son of Rosario Guzman and Maalek Love of Dalton, Dec. 22.
• Trew Malachi, son of Chelsea and Dexter Snerling of Dalton, Dec. 22.
• Mia Isabella, daughter of Daecy and Efrain Medrano of Chatsworth, Dec. 22.
• Damian Rodolfo, son of Judith Hernandez and Rodolfo Fraire Mena of Dalton, Dec. 23.
• Elizabeth Bianna Lou, daughter of Katherine and Ryan McCullough of Chatsworth, Dec. 23.
• August Reed, son of Jenna Willams and Caleb Mayo of Ringgold, Dec. 24.
• Oaklynn Grace, daughter of MaryLynn Welch and Chris Weaver of Resaca, Dec. 24.
• Ariya Raquel, daughter of Tiffany Robertson of Rocky Face, Dec. 25.
• Dyer Max, son of Annsley and Nick Davison of Chattanooga, Dec. 25.
• Jade Brynn, daughter of Kaylin and Justin of Whitlock of Resaca, Dec. 26.
• Hatcher Layke, son of Haley and Larry Rhinehart of Tunnel Hill, Dec. 27.
• Areli Sofia, daughter of Alayna Lemons and Joseph Valdez of Dalton, Dec. 28.
• Lynnlee Naomi-Ruth of Madeline and Taylor McClain of Dalton, Dec. 28.
• Kimber Ryann, daughter of Natasha Nunley and Michael Dison of Chatsworth, Dec. 28.
• Gemini, daughter of Itzayana of Ana Vijil Ruiz and Bryan Fraire of Dalton, Dec. 28.
• Oakley Carter, son of Crystal Stamper and Joshua Bishop of Dalton, Dec. 28.
• Alexander Guage, son of Kristina Huckaby and Harold Bargo of Chatsworth, Dec. 29.
• Iain Holt, son of Sheila and Jason Watson of Chatsworth, Dec. 29.
• Kristian Don, son of Krisma Buyag and Alfie Yumul of Dalton, Dec. 29.
• Arvil Kylo Rayne, son of Ashley and James Parker of Calhoun, Dec. 29.
• Kobe Newt, son of Ashley and James Parker of Calhoun, Dec. 29.
• M. Oliver Bryson, son of Sarah Casillas and Matthew Bryson of Dalton, Dec. 30.
• Emmett Michael, son of Emma and Taylor Elrod of Chatsworth, Dec. 30.
• Magnolia Grace, daughter of Jennifer and Jeff Ridley of Dalton, Jan. 1.
• Edson, son of Judith Tapia and Edgardo Ramirez of Dalton, Jan. 1.
• Sirius Orion, son of Brettlen and Joey Barnette of Trion, Jan. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.