Birth announcements for Jan. 2-3

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Luke Benjamin, son of Heather Ballew and Josh Mills of Knoxville, Tennessee, Dec. 5.
• Camden Elise, daughter of Erin and Thomas Trentham of Ringgold, Dec. 7.
• Melina May, daughter of Jessica and Samuel Haithcock of Dalton, Dec. 11.
• Sebastian, son of Daisy and Jose Guerrero of Calhoun, Dec. 14.
• Crew Gregory Allen, son of Kayla and Chase Hudgins of Dalton, Dec. 14.
• Addilynn Reign, daughter of Brandi Noe and Hunter Gazaway of Tunnel Hill, Dec. 14.
• Banks Kruz, daughter of Katie Grove and Michael Lowery of Ringgold, Dec. 14.
• Anaya Sofia, daughter of Leosmary Gomez of Dalton, Dec. 14.
• Aaron Rodriguez, son of Dalia and Francisco Rodriquez of Dalton, Dec. 14.
• Karime Brisette, daughter of Jeanette Esparza-Ponce and Raymundo Ponce of Dalton, Dec. 15.
• Lilith, daughter of Whitney Fowler and Joseph Atkins of Chatsworth, Dec. 15.
• Juan Luis, son of Gertrudys Roquel Rodriguez and Juan Salvador Rodriguez of Dalton, Dec. 16.
• Silas Waylon, son of Andrea Gray of Dalton, Dec. 16.
• Olivia Saylor, daughter of Kaylin and Justin Whitlock of Resaca, Dec. 17.
• Baker Evan, son of Baylee and Cory Smith of Tunnel Hill, Dec. 17.
• Birdie Magnolia, daughter of Jehna and Will Robison of Rocky Face, Dec. 18.
• Gerardo Fernando, son of Cindy Mayorga and Jenny Palma of Dalton, Dec. 18.
• Hudson Lee, son of Destiny Lynn and Austin Smith of Chatsworth, Dec. 21.
• Jalen Marcell, son of Malia Flowers of Dalton, Dec. 18.
• Ariah Raelle, daughter of Malia Flowers of Dalton, Dec. 18.
• Ellianna Andrea, daughter of Alma De Latorre and Antonio Arredondo of Dalton, Dec. 19.
• Victoria Lynn, daughter of Rhonda Hopkins and Mason Horton of Cohutta, Dec. 18.
• Everett Levi, son of Emilie and Dallas Mock of Dalton, Dec. 19.
• Walker Fain, son of Bridgett and Matthew Corbin of Chatsworth, Dec. 19.
• Aaliyah, daughter of Anahi Paez and Lorenzo Valencia of Dalton, Dec. 19.
• Emily Anastasia, daughter of Eliana Sanchez Gonzalez and Antonio Hernandez Marcial of Dalton, Dec. 19.
• Stephanie Gonzalez-Delgado, daughter of Elizabeth Delgado-Guerra and Roylandi Gonzalez Pujol of Chatsworth, Dec. 21.
• Finnley Elijah, son of Katie and Brian Bargo of Acworth, Dec. 21.
• Emileo Noel, son of Ashley and Heriberto Hernandez of Rocky Face, Dec. 21.
• Uriajah Peace James, son of Katelyn Morrow and Ethan Bean of Dalton, Dec. 21.
• Hadley Maye, daughter of Leah Brooks and TJ Banks of Chatsworth, Dec. 22.
• Bode James, son of Hannah Holtzclaw and Joshua Walker of LaFayette, Dec. 22.
• Camila Isaura, daughter of Jenifer and Alan Castillo of Calhoun, Dec. 22.
• Sarah Grace, daughter of Christina and Jony Chancey of Rocky Face, Dec. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.