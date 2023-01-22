Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Zair Pedro, son of Veronica Hernandez and Jose Cortez of Dalton, Jan. 2.
• Santiago Jose, son of Lucero Ayala and Jose Ramirez of Dalton, Jan. 3.
• Dawson James, son of Ashlanmae and Tyler Webb of Chatsworth, Jan. 4.
• Kobe Jayden, son of Luz Salazar and Erik Torres-Camacho of Dalton, Jan. 5.
• Mallory Faith, daughter of Casssidy Tinch and Seth Hill of Calhoun, Jan. 5.
• Herman, son of Heather and Herman Esquivel III of Chatsworth, Jan. 6.
• Adaline Rose, daughter of Ashley and Carter Chance of Chatsworth, Jan. 6.
• Nazareth, son of Alejandra Rojas Tehandón of Dalton, Jan. 6.
• Natalie Joanne, daughter of Hannah Cain and Jacob Denton of Dalton, Jan. 7.
• Nariel Flery, son of Zuri and Flery Ramos of Dalton, Jan. 8.
• James Robert, son of Alexandra and Joseph Baigas of Rocky Face, Jan. 9.
