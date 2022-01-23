Birth announcements for Jan. 23

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Allister Cline, son of Brianna and Jeremy Evans of Dalton, Jan. 3.
• William Everett, son of Mallory and Jason Clark of Dalton, Jan. 3.
• Shaun Jackson, son of Jillian and Brandon Watkins of Resaca, Jan. 3.
• Dean Owen, son of Kayla Queen and Anthony Watkins of Chatsworth, Jan. 4.
• Phoebe Monserrat, daughter of Noemi and Eric Lopez of Chatsworth, Jan. 4.
• Ruby Lane, daughter of Erika and Ivan Lara of Crandall, Jan. 4.
• Roselyn Skye, daughter of Catleen Tyler and Alex Hicks of Chatsworth, Jan. 5
• Kayle, daughter of Yesenla and Elroy Moreno Jr. of Dalton, Jan. 5.
• Jayden Alex, son of Cristina Cervantes and Mariano Triana of Dalton, Jan. 5.
• Jasper Rayne, son of Ariel Venable of Dalton, Jan. 5.
• Bodie Liam, son of Lauren and Mikel-Paul Dills of Dalton, Jan. 6.
• Juana Sofia, daughter of Angelina Andres Baltazar and Jaime Siguantay Perez of Dalon, Jan. 6.
• Oliver Wyatt James, son of Jerica Redwine of Chatsworth, Jan. 6.
• Julian, son of Giselle Torres and Jeseil Moreno of Dalton, Jan. 7.
• Judd Christopher, son of Chelsea and Hank Ford of Chatsworth, Jan. 7.
• Scarlett Ann, daughter of Maria Ortiz and Joel Covarrubias of Dalton, Jan. 7.
• Jose, son of Lizbeth Pimentel and Jose Casas of Dalton, Jan. 7.
• Alexandra Guadalupe, daughter of Heidi Valdez and Oscar Duran of Dalton, Jan. 8.
• Isabella Jewell, daughter of Annie and Anthony Smith of Dalton, Jan. 8.
• Revan Walker, son of Savannah and Dustin Harris of Rocky Face, Jan. 10.
