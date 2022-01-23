Birth announcements for Jan. 23

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Allister Cline, son of Brianna and Jeremy Evans of Dalton, Jan. 3.

William Everett, son of Mallory and Jason Clark of Dalton, Jan. 3.

Shaun Jackson, son of Jillian and Brandon Watkins of Resaca, Jan. 3.

Dean Owen, son of Kayla Queen and Anthony Watkins of Chatsworth, Jan. 4.

Phoebe Monserrat, daughter of Noemi and Eric Lopez of Chatsworth, Jan. 4.

Ruby Lane, daughter of Erika and Ivan Lara of Crandall, Jan. 4.

Roselyn Skye, daughter of Catleen Tyler and Alex Hicks of Chatsworth, Jan. 5

Kayle, daughter of Yesenla and Elroy Moreno Jr. of Dalton, Jan. 5.

Jayden Alex, son of Cristina Cervantes and Mariano Triana of Dalton, Jan. 5.

Jasper Rayne, son of Ariel Venable of Dalton, Jan. 5.

Bodie Liam, son of Lauren and Mikel-Paul Dills of Dalton, Jan. 6.

Juana Sofia, daughter of Angelina Andres Baltazar and Jaime Siguantay Perez of Dalon, Jan. 6.

Oliver Wyatt James, son of Jerica Redwine of Chatsworth, Jan. 6.

Julian, son of Giselle Torres and Jeseil Moreno of Dalton, Jan. 7.

Judd Christopher, son of Chelsea and Hank Ford of Chatsworth, Jan. 7.

Scarlett Ann, daughter of Maria Ortiz and Joel Covarrubias of Dalton, Jan. 7.

Jose, son of Lizbeth Pimentel and Jose Casas of Dalton, Jan. 7.

Alexandra Guadalupe, daughter of Heidi Valdez and Oscar Duran of Dalton, Jan. 8.

Isabella Jewell, daughter of Annie and Anthony Smith of Dalton, Jan. 8.

Revan Walker, son of Savannah and Dustin Harris of Rocky Face, Jan. 10.

