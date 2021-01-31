Birth announcements for Jan. 30

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Korra Celine, daughter of Karla and Cody Buchholtz of Dalton, Jan. 11.
• Gracie Mariah, daughter of Brittany Isbill and Kelly Winkler of Dalton, Jan. 11.
• Madison Aubree Leann, daughter of Brandy and Darren Langley of Dalton, Jan. 12.
• Dakota Lee, son of Sheena and Dakota Cress of Ringgold, Jan. 12.
• Wade Noah, son of Destiny Shoemaker and Carl Wilson of Chatsworth, Jan. 12.
• Giovanni Noel Robles, son of Coraima Guzman and Giovanni Robles of Dalton, Jan. 12.
• Coy James, son of Keshia and Chris Crump of Dalton, Jan. 13.
• Noah James, son of Michelle Kadetz of Ringgold, Jan. 13.
• Lianna Lopez Perez, daughter of Yasmine Torrez Perez and Bruno Lopez Urtiz of Dalton, Jan. 13.
• Kesla Leigh, daughter of Kellie Frye and Davy Chastain of Dalton, Jan. 14.
• Kennedy Paige, daughter of Ashley and Tyler Richter of Calhoun, Jan. 14.
• Addley Rose, daughter of Courtney and William Quarles of Chatsworth, Jan. 14.
• Mauro Arian Guzman, son of Jeissy Fraire Cruz and Mauro Guzman of Dalton, Jan. 15.
• Montgomery June, daughter of Hayley Rowland and Tyler Bowling of Chatsworth, Jan. 15.
• Aislynne, daughter of Solvia Aredondo and Oscar Ortiz-Gonzalez of Dalton, Jan. 16.
• Layla Emerson, daughter of Robin Bryant and Austin Taylor of Dalton, Jan. 16.
• Justin Azariah, son of Rachelle Dunagan and Elmer Campbell of Dalton, Jan. 17.
