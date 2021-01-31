Birth announcements for Jan. 30

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

Korra Celine, daughter of Karla and Cody Buchholtz of Dalton, Jan. 11.

Gracie Mariah, daughter of Brittany Isbill and Kelly Winkler of Dalton, Jan. 11.

Madison Aubree Leann, daughter of Brandy and Darren Langley of Dalton, Jan. 12.

Dakota Lee, son of Sheena and Dakota Cress of Ringgold, Jan. 12.

Wade Noah, son of Destiny Shoemaker and Carl Wilson of Chatsworth, Jan. 12.

Giovanni Noel Robles, son of Coraima Guzman and Giovanni Robles of Dalton, Jan. 12.

Coy James, son of Keshia and Chris Crump of Dalton, Jan. 13.

Noah James, son of Michelle Kadetz of Ringgold, Jan. 13.

Lianna Lopez Perez, daughter of Yasmine Torrez Perez and Bruno Lopez Urtiz of Dalton, Jan. 13.

Kesla Leigh, daughter of Kellie Frye and Davy Chastain of Dalton, Jan. 14.

Kennedy Paige, daughter of Ashley and Tyler Richter of Calhoun, Jan. 14.

Addley Rose, daughter of Courtney and William Quarles of Chatsworth, Jan. 14.

Mauro Arian Guzman, son of Jeissy Fraire Cruz and Mauro Guzman of Dalton, Jan. 15.

Montgomery June, daughter of Hayley Rowland and Tyler Bowling of Chatsworth, Jan. 15.

Aislynne, daughter of Solvia Aredondo and Oscar Ortiz-Gonzalez of Dalton, Jan. 16.

Layla Emerson, daughter of Robin Bryant and Austin Taylor of Dalton, Jan. 16.

• Justin Azariah, son of Rachelle Dunagan and Elmer Campbell of Dalton, Jan. 17.

