Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Liam Garner, daughter of Beth Stanley of Dalton, Jan. 10.

• Amaya Natalia, daughter of Shelby and Daniel Garcia of Tunnel Hill, Jan. 10.

• Gracelyn Shae, daughter of Aubrey Hankins and Jerrett Jones of Crandall, Jan. 11.

• Lynlee Stevie, daughter of Amanda and Drake Wilcox of Dalton, Jan. 12.

• Damian Alvarez, son of Yulissa Fraire Valenzuela and Francisco Alvarez of Dalton, Jan. 13.

• Ellie Faye Beatrice, daughter of Katherine Watson and Noah Whaley of Chatsworth, Jan. 13.

• Ivan Andres, son of Ana Guevara Garcia and Luis Sanchez Chang of Dalton, Jan. 14.

• Paige Elizabeth, daughter of Kelia and Charlie Smith of Dalton, Jan. 14.

• Silas Nathaniel, son of Alexis and Nathan Ensley of Tunnel Hill, Jan. 14.

• Warner Cole, son of Taylor and Drew White of Tunnel Hill, Jan. 14.

• Alison, daughter of Daniela Torres and Dayan Artaza of Dalton, Jan. 14.

• Zaylin Bell, daughter of Ashley Chance of Dalton, Jan. 16.

• Kamari Alberto, son of Holly and Luis Cruz of Resaca, Jan. 16.

• David Arnando, son of Haley Sears and David Keefe of Dalton, Jan. 16.

• Elian Jose, son of Cindy and Jose Becerra of Dalton, Jan. 16.

• Wilder James, son of Andrea Davis and Michael McAllister of Dalton, Jan. 16.

• Josie Mae, daughter of Vanessa and Alan Lewis of Cohutta, Jan. 17.

• Sebastian Levi, son of Hollie and Cameron Taylor of Dalton, Jan. 17.

• Charlotte Elaine, daughter of Chelsea and Timothy Green III of Dalton, Jan. 17.

• Emerlynn Ann, daughter of Kindra Mulkey and Dacoda Howard of Chatsworth, Jan. 18.

