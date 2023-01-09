Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Aspyn Love, daughter of Lastasia Hyatt and Caleb Breneman of Ringgold, Dec. 19.
• Montana Sky, daughter of Candyss and Rodney Fowler of Chatsworth, Dec. 19.
• Adrian Noel, daughter of Clarissa Herrera and Alexander Parra of Dalton, Dec. 19.
• Isabella Faith, daughter of Hope and Anthony D’Angelo of Dalton, Dec. 20.
• Angelique Alexis, daughter of Hannah Felts and Noel Reyes Jr. of Dalton, Dec. 20.
• Hudson Lee, son of Sarah Headrick and Ricky Plott of Dalton, Dec. 20.
• Grayson Kayde Alexander, son of Candace and Timothy Van Dyke of Dalton, Dec. 21.
• Hiryaeth Lilac, daughter of Lillian Grady and Damien Moon of Dalton, Dec. 22.
• Weston Everett, son of Hannah and Brian Brewster of Dalton, Dec. 23.
• Annalise Gardenia, daughter of Daisy Adame and Amando Cruz of Dalton, Dec. 23.
• Hartlee Shea, daughter of Alexis Dunn and David Jones of Chatsworth, Dec. 23.
• Kashton Samuel, son of Alexis Kinsey and Austin Baker of Chatsworth, Dec. 25.
• Mateus Tobius, son of Tatiana Chiesa Sieli and Peter Sieli Sosa of Dalton, Dec. 26.
• Lynlee Janet, daughter of Sara Creech and Steven Rogers of Chatsworth, Dec. 27.
• Lucas Willam Allen, son of Claire and Leland Sturgill of Chatsworth, Dec. 27.
• Harper Penelope, daughter of Hollis and Brock Bates of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Dec. 27.
• Israel Karim, son of Ana and Jairo Fraire of Dalton, Dec. 27.
• MadiKate Marie, daughter of Falyn and Austin Brown of Dalton, Dec. 28.
• Elizabeth Miranda, daughter of Ana and Juan Melgar of Dalton, Dec. 28.
• Hadley Jane, daughter of Jayla Mulkey and Alex Cagle of Dalton, Dec. 28.
• Olivia Mae, daughter of Rachel and Jason Townsend of Chatsworth, Dec. 28.
• Eliza Jane, daughter of Micayla Clayborne of Chatsworth, Dec. 28.
• Willow Lee, daughter of Caroline Clark and David McKenzie of Dalton, Dec. 28.
• McKenna Grayce, daughter of Ashleigh Morris and Shudon McCutchins of Dalton, Dec. 28.
• Aspen Victoria, daughter of Sara Green of Chatsworth, Dec. 29.
• Willam Dax, son of Mary Beth and Todd Rymer of Rocky Face, Dec. 29.
• Katherine Faye, daughter of Whitney and Patrick Holden of Resaca, Dec. 29.
• Ismael Mathis, son of Heidi Lazo and Manuel Gonzalez of Chatsworth, Dec. 29.
• Vincent Sebastian, son of Leslie and Armando Ponce of Dalton, Dec. 30.
• Emilano, son of Maria and Edgardo Favela of Dalton, Dec. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.