Birth announcements for Jan. 9

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Ellie Jean, daughter of Katlyn Watts and Chad Tyler of Chatsworth, Dec. 14.
• Josey Ann, daughter of Alex and Randy Cook of Chatsworth, Dec. 14.
• Olivia Skye, daughter of Andrea and Barry Carver III of Dalton, Dec. 15.
• Amaya, daughter of Alianny Herrera Fabelo and Elias Viviedo of Chatsworth, Dec. 15.
• Mason Henry, son of Emily and Josh Kinsey of Cohutta, Dec. 15.
• Keelan, daughter of Lashay Taylor and Kobe Davis of Cleveland, Dec. 16.
• Luca David, son of Valerie and Benjamin Smith of Dalton, Dec. 16.
• James Mason, son of Crystal and Casey Young of Chatsworth, Dec. 17.
• Sebastian, son of Beatriz Zaragoza Lopez of Dalton, Dec. 17.
• Waverly-Jean Hope, daughter of Kayla Morgan and Chase Hudgins of Dalton, Dec. 17.
• Novalee Glenese, daughter of Heather and Matthew Price of Chatsworth, Dec. 17.
• Julyan Gael, son of Betty Mendez Ventura and Jose Guzman Cravez of Dalton, Dec. 18.
• Genesis Zendaya, daughter of Bianca and Leedin Ownbey of Chatsworth, Dec. 18.
• Khaleesi Ayari, daughter of Queysi Velasquez Sanchez and Evelio Sois Hernandez of Dalton, Dec. 18.
• Jackson Wyatt, son of Davida Overby and Tommy Capehart Jr. of Calhoun, Dec. 18.
• Hillsong Gael, son of Marilina Morales Domingo and Aroldo Peréz Diaz of Dalton, Dec. 19.
• Leah Alice, daughter of Kailey and Cody Hooper of Rocky Face, Dec. 20.
• Elizabeth Kathryn, daughter of Mary Beth and Jonathan Wakefield of Dalton, Dec. 20.
• Ezekiel Rett, son of Elizabeth Faulkner and Garrettt Dunn of Dalton, Dec. 20.
• Melanie Rose, daughter of Erika and Jose Lopez Guzman of Dalton, Dec. 21.
• Niklaus DeWanye, son of Abigail Cowart and Cameron Davis of Chatsworth, Dec. 21.
• Brooklyn Anne Mechell, daughter of Jamey Thomas and Joshua Hayes of Chatsworth, Dec. 21.
• Eliana Valeria, daughter of Marlizeth and Jose Castruita of Dalton, Dec. 21.
• Raedyn Christine, daughter of Shelley and Baylee Wood of Chatsworth, Dec. 21.
