Birth announcements for Jan. 9

Metro image

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Ellie Jean, daughter of Katlyn Watts and Chad Tyler of Chatsworth, Dec. 14.

Josey Ann, daughter of Alex and Randy Cook of Chatsworth, Dec. 14.

Olivia Skye, daughter of Andrea and Barry Carver III of Dalton, Dec. 15.

Amaya, daughter of Alianny Herrera Fabelo and Elias Viviedo of Chatsworth, Dec. 15.

Mason Henry, son of Emily and Josh Kinsey of Cohutta, Dec. 15.

Keelan, daughter of Lashay Taylor and Kobe Davis of Cleveland, Dec. 16.

Luca David, son of Valerie and Benjamin Smith of Dalton, Dec. 16.

James Mason, son of Crystal and Casey Young of Chatsworth, Dec. 17.

Sebastian, son of Beatriz Zaragoza Lopez of Dalton, Dec. 17.

Waverly-Jean Hope, daughter of Kayla Morgan and Chase Hudgins of Dalton, Dec. 17.

Novalee Glenese, daughter of Heather and Matthew Price of Chatsworth, Dec. 17.

Julyan Gael, son of Betty Mendez Ventura and Jose Guzman Cravez of Dalton, Dec. 18.

Genesis Zendaya, daughter of Bianca and Leedin Ownbey of Chatsworth, Dec. 18.

Khaleesi Ayari, daughter of Queysi Velasquez Sanchez and Evelio Sois Hernandez of Dalton, Dec. 18.

Jackson Wyatt, son of Davida Overby and Tommy Capehart Jr. of Calhoun, Dec. 18.

Hillsong Gael, son of Marilina Morales Domingo and Aroldo Peréz Diaz of Dalton, Dec. 19.

Leah Alice, daughter of Kailey and Cody Hooper of Rocky Face, Dec. 20.

Elizabeth Kathryn, daughter of Mary Beth and Jonathan Wakefield of Dalton, Dec. 20.

Ezekiel Rett, son of Elizabeth Faulkner and Garrettt Dunn of Dalton, Dec. 20.

Melanie Rose, daughter of Erika and Jose Lopez Guzman of Dalton, Dec. 21.

Niklaus DeWanye, son of Abigail Cowart and Cameron Davis of Chatsworth, Dec. 21.

Brooklyn Anne Mechell, daughter of Jamey Thomas and Joshua Hayes of Chatsworth, Dec. 21.

Eliana Valeria, daughter of Marlizeth and Jose Castruita of Dalton, Dec. 21.

Raedyn Christine, daughter of Shelley and Baylee Wood of Chatsworth, Dec. 21.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video