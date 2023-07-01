Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Victoria Guadalupe, daughter of Maria Del Rosario Trejo Rodriguez and Victor Alonso Guzman Murillo of Dalton, June 12.
• Waylon Joshua, son of Amber and Joshua Thomison of Chatsworth, June 12.
• Stefan Puerto Valdes, son of Lianet Valdes and Jose Emilio Puerto of Dalton, June 13.
• Westin Allen Lee, son of Savannah and Dakota Ullman of Resaca, June 14.
• Jameson Phillip, son of Tabitha and Joseph Holtzclaw of Dalton, June 14.
• Benjamin Graham, son of Sarah and Kirkland Bowman of Chatsworth, June 14.
• Charly Jayne, daughter of Molly Katelynn and Charles Hinton McConkey of Chatsworth, June 15.
• Adley Madison, daughter of Hailey Morgan and Brandon Mannis of Dalton, June 15.
• Jasaria Yudit, daughter of Maribeth Ethel Adame and Luis Alberto Peinado Rodriguez of Dalton, June 15.
• Eliana Rodriguez, daughter of Norma Huitanda and Anthony Rodriguez of Dalton, June 15.
• Abraham Isaias, son of Margarita Juan and Aurelio Jose of Dalton, June 16.
• Giavanna Rose, daughter of Samantha and Gregory Torrey of Calhoun, June 16.
• Wrenleigh Jane, daughter of Chelsey Saylor and Christian Fowler of Chatsworth, June 16.
• Nathaniel Valyrian, son of Jessica Blalock and David Higgins of Dalton, June 16.
• Jensen Lane, son of Kristi Gazaway of Dalton, June 16.
• Sasha Cecilia, daughter of Cecilia and Joshua Pressnell of Dalton, June 17.
• Maverick Lamar, son of Brittany Goswick and Justin Hawkins of Chatsworth, June 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.