Birth announcements

Metro image

 Metro image

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Victoria Guadalupe, daughter of Maria Del Rosario Trejo Rodriguez and Victor Alonso Guzman Murillo of Dalton, June 12.

• Waylon Joshua, son of Amber and Joshua Thomison of Chatsworth, June 12.

• Stefan Puerto Valdes, son of Lianet Valdes and Jose Emilio Puerto of Dalton, June 13.

• Westin Allen Lee, son of Savannah and Dakota Ullman of Resaca, June 14.

• Jameson Phillip, son of Tabitha and Joseph Holtzclaw of Dalton, June 14.

• Benjamin Graham, son of Sarah and Kirkland Bowman of Chatsworth, June 14.

• Charly Jayne, daughter of Molly Katelynn and Charles Hinton McConkey of Chatsworth, June 15.

• Adley Madison, daughter of Hailey Morgan and Brandon Mannis of Dalton, June 15.

• Jasaria Yudit, daughter of Maribeth Ethel Adame and Luis Alberto Peinado Rodriguez of Dalton, June 15.

• Eliana Rodriguez, daughter of Norma Huitanda and Anthony Rodriguez of Dalton, June 15.

• Abraham Isaias, son of Margarita Juan and Aurelio Jose of Dalton, June 16.

• Giavanna Rose, daughter of Samantha and Gregory Torrey of Calhoun, June 16.

• Wrenleigh Jane, daughter of Chelsey Saylor and Christian Fowler of Chatsworth, June 16.

• Nathaniel Valyrian, son of Jessica Blalock and David Higgins of Dalton, June 16.

• Jensen Lane, son of Kristi Gazaway of Dalton, June 16.

• Sasha Cecilia, daughter of Cecilia and Joshua Pressnell of Dalton, June 17.

• Maverick Lamar, son of Brittany Goswick and Justin Hawkins of Chatsworth, June 18.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video