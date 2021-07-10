Birth announcements for July 10

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Frankie Adan, son of Jazbeck Belman and Noe Torres of Dalton, June 21.

Christian, son of Yorleni Ramirez and Juan Gutierrez of Dalton, June 22.

Christopher, son of Yorleni Ramirez and Juan Gutierrez of Dalton, June 22.

Kane Ashton, son of Jennifer Newton and Chad Williams of Chatsworth, June 22.

Sawyer Gage, son of Mallory Carter of Dalton, June 22.

Hudson Crue, son of Mikalah Potts and Zachary Hasty of Calhoun, June 23.

Jazlyn Lidia, daughter of Biqui Ramirez and Arodi Tomas of Chatsworth, June 23.

Harlow Raelynn Jade, daughter of Ashley and Ty Hembree of Dalton, June 24.

Savannah Marie, daughter of Jessica and Rowe Brewer of Chatsworth, June 24.

Gunner Luke, son of Lyndsey and Keith Long of Chatsworth, June 24.

Everleigh Lynn, daughter of Shelbi and Jackie Stephens of Dalton, June 24.

Jonah River Clayton, son of Andrea and Justin Lively of Dalton, June 24.

Elijah Graham, son of Tiffany and Matthew Vanwert of Dalton, June 25.

Norah Lee, daughter of Rachael Hine and Caleb Callahan of Dalton June 25.

PoseyMae Wren, daughter of Samantha and Devon Chitwood of Chatsworth, June 26.

Emanuel Yhair, son of Fatima Renteria Banuelos of Dalton, June 27.

Mia Anastasia, daughter of Jennifer and Simon Miajas of Rocky Face, June 28.

Ian Elijah, son of Jennifer and Simon Miajas of Rocky Face, June 28.

Sara Grace, daughter of Katelyn and Jacob Spellman of Calhoun, June 29.

