Birth announcements for July 10

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Frankie Adan, son of Jazbeck Belman and Noe Torres of Dalton, June 21.
• Christian, son of Yorleni Ramirez and Juan Gutierrez of Dalton, June 22.
• Christopher, son of Yorleni Ramirez and Juan Gutierrez of Dalton, June 22.
• Kane Ashton, son of Jennifer Newton and Chad Williams of Chatsworth, June 22.
• Sawyer Gage, son of Mallory Carter of Dalton, June 22.
• Hudson Crue, son of Mikalah Potts and Zachary Hasty of Calhoun, June 23.
• Jazlyn Lidia, daughter of Biqui Ramirez and Arodi Tomas of Chatsworth, June 23.
• Harlow Raelynn Jade, daughter of Ashley and Ty Hembree of Dalton, June 24.
• Savannah Marie, daughter of Jessica and Rowe Brewer of Chatsworth, June 24.
• Gunner Luke, son of Lyndsey and Keith Long of Chatsworth, June 24.
• Everleigh Lynn, daughter of Shelbi and Jackie Stephens of Dalton, June 24.
• Jonah River Clayton, son of Andrea and Justin Lively of Dalton, June 24.
• Elijah Graham, son of Tiffany and Matthew Vanwert of Dalton, June 25.
• Norah Lee, daughter of Rachael Hine and Caleb Callahan of Dalton June 25.
• PoseyMae Wren, daughter of Samantha and Devon Chitwood of Chatsworth, June 26.
• Emanuel Yhair, son of Fatima Renteria Banuelos of Dalton, June 27.
• Mia Anastasia, daughter of Jennifer and Simon Miajas of Rocky Face, June 28.
• Ian Elijah, son of Jennifer and Simon Miajas of Rocky Face, June 28.
• Sara Grace, daughter of Katelyn and Jacob Spellman of Calhoun, June 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.