Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Waylon Morgan, son of Hannah Gaddis and Jackey Campbell of Chatsworth, June 19.
• Sayvon James, son of Sheena Asbeury and Kevin McKenzie of Dalton, June 21.
• Kendra Xicela, daughter of Maria Marquez and Hector Sanchez of Dalton, June 21.
• Taegan Marie, daughter of Halle and Ross Sutton of Dalton, June 21.
• Kylian Thomas, son of Eva Nunez Madriz and Denzel Allen Ortiz of Dalton, June 22.
• Loralai Claire, daughter of Samantha and Devon Chitwood of Dalton, June 22.
• Grady D'Wayne, son of Heather Davis and Eric Chambers of Chatsworth, June 22.
• Isa Hussain, son of Sayuri Cardona and Umair Hussain of Dalton, June 23.
• Clation Ellis, son of Holly Mosier and Derek Bagley of Tunnel Hill, June 23.
• Maximiliano Jeremiah, son of Clemencia Rodriquez of Dalton, June 24.
• Braisley Jordan, daughter of Michelle and Ryan Samples of Dalton, June 24.
• Jagger Brex, son of Ansley Brown and Brandon Robinson of Resaca, June 24.
• Abigail Mary, daughter of Meagan and Chris Base of LaFayette, June 24.
• Nataleigh Mae, daughter of Emileigh and Nathaniel Davis of Chatsworth, June 26.
• Isiah Lee, son of Valerie Chastain and Joseph Carroll of Chatsworth, June 28.
• Nina, daughter of Paola Hernandez and Luis Guerrero of Dalton, June 28.
• Wyatt Sage, son of Kihya Morgan of Crandall, June 28.
• Jasper Reid, son of Samantha Silvers and Jared Henriquez of Chatsworth, June 28.
• Everleigh Jade, daughter of Cheyeanne Hebdon of Chatsworth, June 28.
• Bryson Tucker Ray, son on Meagan Thomas and Joseph Brown of LaFayette, June 29.
• Cohen Zane, son of Britney Dykes and Andrew Painter of Dalton, June 29.
• Hazel Jane, daughter of Selana Patton and Robert Patterson of Calhoun, June 30.
• Ellianna Rayne, daughter of Tara McCollum and Devon Huffines of Dalton, June 30.
• Luka Emilio, son of Dariana Fraire and Jace Estrada of Dalton, June 30.
• Huntlynn Anne, daughter of Jessica Gilbert and Chance Templeton of Rocky Face, July 1.
• Valerie Bailey Yana, daughter of Bonnie Parker and Johny Phillips of Dalton, July 2.
• Rowan Callie, daughter of Autumn Blackwell and Trey Dennard of Dalton, July 2.
• Peyton Christine, daughter of Hannah and Matt Harris of Dalton, July 2.
• Daniele Marie Lane, daughter of Lauren Amos and Justin Tucker of Ellijay, July 3.
• Julianna, daughter of Cindy and Omar Torres of Dalton, July 3.
• Maevi Willow, daughter of Markie and Kyle Dilbeck of Chatsworth, July 3.
• Anastasia Faye, daughter of Alexis Croy and Kyle Sparks of Chatsworth, July 3.
• Orlando Uziel, son of Tania Santos and Gilberto Ramirez of Dalton, July 5.
• Aislin, daughter of Lesli Cruz-Hernandez and Juan Fraire of Chatsworth, July 5.
• Mallory Rose, daughter of Tiffany and Justin Faulkner of Dalton, July 5.
• Daniel Loy, son of Ashley and Christopher Sherlin of Rocky Face, July 5.
• Emmitt Douglas, son of Hannah and Shawn White of Chatsworth, July 6.
• Avaida Cole, daughter of Megan Fox and Aaron White of Dalton, July 6.
• Colt Jeremiah, son of Destiny Magaldi and Payne Alday of Dalton, July 6.
• Ruby Ella, daughter of Yvonne Hubrechtseru of Dalton, July 6.
• Xitlaly Guzman, daughter of Elvia Estevane and Jose Guzman of Dalton, July 7.
• Marceline Luna, daughter of Cassandra and Malachi Silver of Calhoun, July 7.
