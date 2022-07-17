Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Dani Grace, daughter of Autumn Thomas and Daniel Darrah of Tunnel Hill, June 28.
• Eithan, son of Darcyleen Rousin and Eddy Aron of Dalton, June 28.
• Sophia Rose, daughter of Carla and Robert Huskey of Tunnel Hill, June 29.
• Ashley, daughter of Juana Aguilar Paiz and Anival Pedro Reynoso of Chatsworth, June 29.
• Macie Marie, daughter of Tiffiany Phillips and Cameron Rowland of Dalton, June 30.
• Serine, daughter of Carlin Cordero and Juan Mercedes of Dalton, June 30.
• Kamilo Elias, son of Genesis Resendiz and Jose Sanchez of Dalton, July 1.
• Zoie Breann, daughter of Makayla Cervantes and Kevin Ware of Dalton, July 1.
• Grayson Robert, son of Crystal Cothren and Geoffrey Wade of Dalton, July 1.
• Emma Antonella, daughter of Gabriela Casillas and Jose Guerrero of Cohutta, July 1.
• Nova Elise, daughter of Shatima Smith and Dylan Sturgill of Dalton, July 1.
• Haider Ali, son of Urooj Rafi and Muhammad Rafi of Ringgold, July 1.
• Isaiah Ozzi, son of Amy Rendon and Jose Valdez of Dalton, July 2.
• Clay Isaiah, son of Brittany and Jeremy Stafford of Chatsworth, July 2.
• Evelyn Maria, daughter of Olga Lopez Perez and Guillelman Garcia Escalante of Dalton, July 3.
• Ryker Ford, son of Breeana and Jonathan Dean of Chatsworth, July 4.
• Gilberto Gonzalez, son of Laura Vela and Gerardo Gonzalez of Chatsworth, July 4.
• Carter Austin, son of Grace and Bailey Snipes of Tunnel Hill, July 5.
• Freya Loraine, daughter of Leigha Taylor and Joseph Kanawada of Chatsworth, July 5.
• Waylon Joseph Wayne, son of Hallie Cline of Dalton, July 5.
• Fox Dawson, son of Kayla Kovach and Andrew Kite of Dalton, July 5.
• Aiza Isabelle, daughter of Ilce Castro and Rene Hinojosa of Calhoun, July 5.
• Christopher Alexander, son of Angela Tercero Reynoso and José López Reynoso of Chatsworth, July 5.
• Sebastian Cruz, son of Laurin and Hector Holguin of Rocky Face, July 6.
• Memphis Rayne, daughter of Makinley Hildreth and Cody Ponders of Chatsworth, July 6.
• Nash Morgan, son of Karah Powell of Dalton, July 7.
• Jackson Kenneth Gail, son of Megan Randolph and Hunter Patterson of Calhoun, July 7.
• Mason Devin, son of Amber and Matthew Price of Dalton, July 8.
• Levi Jacob, son of Lupita Paiz Sanchez and Ismaiel Sanchez Torres of Chatsworth, July 8.
• Leandro Issak, son of Jessika and Carlos López of Dalton, July 8.
