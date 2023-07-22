Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Eleanor Magnolia, daughter of Alexis Schlapa and Jacob Rizer of Chatsworth, June 24.
• Abdiel Eymar, son of Maricela Elvira Chun Domingo and Julian Simion Tomas Simon of Dalton, June 26.
• Karly Benton, daughter of Kasey and Bradley Hall of Chatsworth, June 27.
• Dominic David Landis, son of Carly Pedigo and Isaac Brewer of Cohutta, June 28.
• Sebastian Manuel, son of Alejandra and Manuel Fraire of Chatsworth, June 28.
• Rowan Hayes, son of Miranda Dandron and Joshua Teichroew of Dalton, June 28.
• Luca Marshall, son of Brooke and Tanner Holloway of Ranger, June 28.
• Harper Alexus, daughter of Cedell Chapman and Dillon Webb of Chatsworth, June 28.
• Jax Daniel, son of Crystal and Casey Young of Chatsworth, June 29.
• Luca Michael, son of Katilyn Nichole and Rafael Garcia Rodriguez of Dalton, June 29.
• Mateo, son of Patricia Medina Palomino and Juan Hernandez Cuna of Dalton, June 29.
• Jordan Ellis, son of Brooke and Hayden Pack of Dalton, June 29.
• Daniela Hernandez, daughter of Maribel and Jesus Hernandez Sanchez of Dalton, June 29.
• Joel, son of Maribel and Jesus Hernandez Sanchez of Dalton, June 29.
• Sofia Ximena, daughter of Maria Felicitas Cruz and Jasiel Vara of Dalton, June 30.
• Alia Elvise, daughter of Nikole Rodriguez and Miguel Hernandez of Dalton, June 30.
• Bradley Colter, son of Alex and Bradley Watts of Chatsworth, June 30.
• Adrianne Ivy, daughter of Dana and Shaun Smith of Dalton, July 3.
• Aurora Nova, daughter of Zoie Crosby and Austin Weaver of Dalton, July 3.
• Ana, daughter of Ana Valeria Contreras and Jose Fernando Triana of Dalton, July 3.
• Hadlyn Jane, daughter of Heidi Welch and James Griffin of Chatsworth, July 3.
• Jaziel, son of Victoria Lopez Cruz and Brayon Montor Cortes, July 3.
• Oscar, son of Maricela Guzman Rangel and Oscar Rubio Cornejo of Dalton, July 3.
• Miranda Lily, daughter of Amanda and Jacob Shear of Kingston, July 5.
• Jesse, son of Odalys Cuna and Julio Cardona of Dalton, July 5.
• Leonel, son of Nelly Maldonado and Jay Galarza of Dalton, July 5.
• Beau Matthew, son of Ellys Peeples and Thomas Martin Green II of Ringgold, July 6.
• Daisy Arlet, daughter of Ericka Olvera and David Olvera of Dalton, July 7.
• Lyla June, daughter of Trang Ho and Bray Erwin of Dalton, July 7.
• Liam, daughter of Alexa and Walter Benitez of Dalton, July 8.
• Maddox James, son of Sara McCallough and Ashton Head of Chatsworth, July 8.
• Dayami Ariana, daughter of Virginia Estela Morales Ramos and Romeo Esmael Perez Ovalle of Dalton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.