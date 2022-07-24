Birth announcements

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Sebastian Cruz, son of Laurin and Hector Holguin of Rocky Face, July 6.

• Memphis Rayne, daughter of Makinley Hildreth and Cody Ponders of Chatsworth, July 6.

• Nash Morgan, son of Karah Powell of Dalton, July 7.

• Jackson Kenneth Gail, son of Megan Randolph and Hunter Patterson of Calhoun, July 7.

• Mason Devin, son of Amber and Matthew Price of Dalton, July 8.

• Levi Jacob, son of Lupita Paiz Sanchez and Ismaiel Sanchez Torres of Chatsworth, July 8.

• Leandro Issak, son of Jessika and Carlos López of Dalton, July 8.

