Birth announcements for July 25

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Brent Jordanie, son of Khalyse Wilkerson and Dewayne McGill of Dalton, July 3.
• Kaycen Dax, son of Kayla McBee and Cory Gleash of Dalton, July 6.
• Hugo, son of Larisa Mendoza Carmona and Miguel Angel Tores Lopez of Dalton, July 7.
• Raegan Capri, daughter of Jashia Adams and Zavion Harrell of Dalton, July 7.
• Kayden Rhea, daughter of Kaylee and Jonas Hope of Dalton, July 7.
• Alexandra Goretti, daughter of Esmeralda Hernandez and Salvador Cruz of Dalton, July 7.
• Martin Francesco, son of Maria and Jose Herrera of Dalton, July 8.
• Zailyn Glen Kaen, son of Breanna Mays and Justin Webb of Resaca, July 8.
• Harden Trey, son of Hailey Bowers and Hunter Stanley of Chatsworth, July 8.
• Addilyn Randi, daughter of Kirsten Tipton and Brytton Brown of Cohutta, July 8.
• Sebastian Santiago, son of Laura Murillo and Danilo Tomas Ramriez of Dalton, July 9.
• Elliyza Lynnette, daughter of Yhalia Torres and Martin Garza of Dalton, July 10.
• Dani Claire, daughter of Jenni Lyn and Brad Ray of Rocky Face, July 10.
• Kahlil Journey, son of Isabella Hassett of Dalton, July 10.
• Kayleigh Faye, daughter of Carmen Webb and Joseph Messer of Dalton, July 10.
• Ryker Duane, son of Kennedy Reuschling and Gary Stephens of Chatsworth, July 10.
• Ashley Adriana, daughter of Beatriz Adiana Ibanez de Colindres and Tulio Colindres of Dalton, July 10.
• Sadie LeAnne, daughter of Laura Martinez and Eric Diaz of Dalton, July 11.
• Dannia, daughter of Maria and Luis Triana of Dalton, July 12.
• Abigail Estrella, daughter of Angelique and David Callahan of Lafayette, July 13.
• Gracelynn Joy-Renea, daughter of Courtney and Brock Hammontree of Cohutta, July 14.
• Zarabii Wren, daughter of Haley Millsap and Dashan Mack of Dalton, July 14.
• Levy Kay, daughter of Madison Elrod and Nicholas Burns of Dalton, July 14.
• Paisleigh Ruth, daughter of Marissa Sabillon-Riddle and Joel Riddle of Chattanooga, July 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.