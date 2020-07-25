Birth announcements for July 25

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Brent Jordanie, son of Khalyse Wilkerson and Dewayne McGill of Dalton, July 3.

Kaycen Dax, son of Kayla McBee and Cory Gleash of Dalton, July 6.

Hugo, son of Larisa Mendoza Carmona and Miguel Angel Tores Lopez of Dalton, July 7.

Raegan Capri, daughter of Jashia Adams and Zavion Harrell of Dalton, July 7.

Kayden Rhea, daughter of Kaylee and Jonas Hope of Dalton, July 7.

Alexandra Goretti, daughter of Esmeralda Hernandez and Salvador Cruz of Dalton, July 7.

Martin Francesco, son of Maria and Jose Herrera of Dalton, July 8.

Zailyn Glen Kaen, son of Breanna Mays and Justin Webb of Resaca, July 8.

Harden Trey, son of Hailey Bowers and Hunter Stanley of Chatsworth, July 8.

Addilyn Randi, daughter of Kirsten Tipton and Brytton Brown of Cohutta, July 8.

Sebastian Santiago, son of Laura Murillo and Danilo Tomas Ramriez of Dalton, July 9.

Elliyza Lynnette, daughter of Yhalia Torres and Martin Garza of Dalton, July 10.

Dani Claire, daughter of Jenni Lyn and Brad Ray of Rocky Face, July 10.

Kahlil Journey, son of Isabella Hassett of Dalton, July 10.

Kayleigh Faye, daughter of Carmen Webb and Joseph Messer of Dalton, July 10.

Ryker Duane, son of Kennedy Reuschling and Gary Stephens of Chatsworth, July 10.

Ashley Adriana, daughter of Beatriz Adiana Ibanez de Colindres and Tulio Colindres of Dalton, July 10.

Sadie LeAnne, daughter of Laura Martinez and Eric Diaz of Dalton, July 11.

Dannia, daughter of Maria and Luis Triana of Dalton, July 12.

Abigail Estrella, daughter of Angelique and David Callahan of Lafayette, July 13.

Gracelynn Joy-Renea, daughter of Courtney and Brock Hammontree of Cohutta, July 14.

Zarabii Wren, daughter of Haley Millsap and Dashan Mack of Dalton, July 14.

Levy Kay, daughter of Madison Elrod and Nicholas Burns of Dalton, July 14.

Paisleigh Ruth, daughter of Marissa Sabillon-Riddle and Joel Riddle of Chattanooga, July 14.

