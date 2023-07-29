Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Lilith Mae Burton, daughter of Thalia Briana Martinez and Derek Lance Burton of Dalton, July 10.
• Walker Lee, son of Faith Langford and Gabriel Langford of Chatsworth, July 10.
• Julian Agustine, son of Angelica Nohemy Flores Saya and Jorge Romero Loredo of Dalton, July 10.
• Josue Mauricio, son of Angelica Nohemy Flores Sayas and Jorge Romero Loredo of Dalton, July 10.
• Iris Hellen Jane, daughter of Destiny Wilcot and William Posey II of Dalton, July 11.
• Jackson Marshall, son of Ashley Nicole Moss of Calhoun, July 11.
• Ella Joy, daughter of Langley and Paul Moreland of Ringgold, July 11.
• Emerson Paul Jesse, son of Emily and Nick Walker of Dalton, July 12.
• Ismael, son of Cielo Cecilia Garcia and Juan Luis Arciniaga Solis of Dalton, July 12.
• Emiliano, son of Guadalupe and Cristobal Rodriguez of Dalton, July 12.
• Joaquin Andres, son of Elvira and Alfonso Aguilar of Dalton, July 12.
• Andres, son of Candelaria Jose Perez and Armando Velasquez Antonio of Chatsworth, July 13.
• Lorelai Rosie, daughter of Nelly Kelsey Hernandez and Juan R. Garza of Chatsworth, July 13.
• Greyson Mavrick Lee, son of Brynda Ramirez and Diego Campos Villagomez of Dalton, July 13.
• Allison Michelle Scarlett, daughter of Bridget and Justin Officer of Ringgold, July 13.
• Kayson Joseph-Lamar, son of Malinda and David Jeffery of Dalton, July 14.
• Chesney Cove, daughter of Yuriah Willis and Casey Hammontree of Dalton, July 14.
• Azalia Isel, daughter of Jaquelin Gloria-Hurtado and Damian Garcia Gutierrez of Dalton, July 15.
