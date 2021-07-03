Birth announcements for July 3

Metro image

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:

• Leilani Majestic, daughter of Emely Guerra and Josue Villa of Dalton, June 11.

Harper-Grace, daughter of Taylor and Jacob Sorrells of Dalton, June 12.

Carter Rey, son of Emily Hasty and Reynaldo Waire of Dalton, June 13.

Preston Lee, son of Daniell Murphy and Randall West of Rocky Face, June 13.

Colt Seth, son of Sierra Holcomb and Zach Patterson of Tunnel Hill, June 13.

Boone Ryker, son of Alexis Stanley and James Barrett of Ringgold, June 14.

Presley Shay Allene, daughter of RaeAnna Higginbotham and Russel Blanton of Ringgold, June 14.

Hunter Dean, son of Brandy and Austin Kinsey of Sugar Valley, June 14.

Emiliano, son of Melanie Torres and Emanuel Almanzan of Dalton, June 15.

Delilah Angel May, daughter of Maryanne Ellison and Trenton Fowler of Dalton, June 15.

Waverly Bex, daughter of Brenda Elrod and Matthew Angeles of Ringgold, June 15.

Gavin Alexander, son of Sheronda and George Thompson of Dalton, June 15.

Alina Soleil, daughter of Natalia Medina and Edgar Olivera of Dalton, June 16.

Thomas Alexander, son of Megan Carroll and Matthew Schenck of Dalton, June 16.

Onyx Ray, son of Eyelan Crossno and Xzavien Scott of Dalton, June 16.

Taika, son of Tammy Nguyen and Fernando Villa of Dalton, June 16.

River Ray Lamar, son of MaKayla Powell and Bobby Green of Dalton, June 16.

Penelope Katherine Sue, daughter of Destiny and Jonathan Spears of Calhoun, June 16.

Angelia Miranda, daughter of Mirza Suttles and Kwamaime Winters of Dalton, June 17.

Eleanor McKinley, daughter of Jennifer and Gregory Randall of Dalton, June 17.

Sebastian Joel, son of Sarah Beth Horne and Concio Meza Fraire of Dalton, June 18.

Lillian Claire, daughter of Madison McRae and Sidney Nichols of Chatsworth, June 18.

Easton Roland, son of Dessie and Roland Rhodes of Tunnel Hill, June 18.

Emilio Cruz, son of Rachel and Miguel Gonzalez of Dalton, June 19.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you