Birth announcements for July 3

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:
• Leilani Majestic, daughter of Emely Guerra and Josue Villa of Dalton, June 11.
• Harper-Grace, daughter of Taylor and Jacob Sorrells of Dalton, June 12.
• Carter Rey, son of Emily Hasty and Reynaldo Waire of Dalton, June 13.
• Preston Lee, son of Daniell Murphy and Randall West of Rocky Face, June 13.
• Colt Seth, son of Sierra Holcomb and Zach Patterson of Tunnel Hill, June 13.
• Boone Ryker, son of Alexis Stanley and James Barrett of Ringgold, June 14.
• Presley Shay Allene, daughter of RaeAnna Higginbotham and Russel Blanton of Ringgold, June 14.
• Hunter Dean, son of Brandy and Austin Kinsey of Sugar Valley, June 14.
• Emiliano, son of Melanie Torres and Emanuel Almanzan of Dalton, June 15.
• Delilah Angel May, daughter of Maryanne Ellison and Trenton Fowler of Dalton, June 15.
• Waverly Bex, daughter of Brenda Elrod and Matthew Angeles of Ringgold, June 15.
• Gavin Alexander, son of Sheronda and George Thompson of Dalton, June 15.
• Alina Soleil, daughter of Natalia Medina and Edgar Olivera of Dalton, June 16.
• Thomas Alexander, son of Megan Carroll and Matthew Schenck of Dalton, June 16.
• Onyx Ray, son of Eyelan Crossno and Xzavien Scott of Dalton, June 16.
• Taika, son of Tammy Nguyen and Fernando Villa of Dalton, June 16.
• River Ray Lamar, son of MaKayla Powell and Bobby Green of Dalton, June 16.
• Penelope Katherine Sue, daughter of Destiny and Jonathan Spears of Calhoun, June 16.
• Angelia Miranda, daughter of Mirza Suttles and Kwamaime Winters of Dalton, June 17.
• Eleanor McKinley, daughter of Jennifer and Gregory Randall of Dalton, June 17.
• Sebastian Joel, son of Sarah Beth Horne and Concio Meza Fraire of Dalton, June 18.
• Lillian Claire, daughter of Madison McRae and Sidney Nichols of Chatsworth, June 18.
• Easton Roland, son of Dessie and Roland Rhodes of Tunnel Hill, June 18.
• Emilio Cruz, son of Rachel and Miguel Gonzalez of Dalton, June 19.
